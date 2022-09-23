There’s no denying Montreal is gorgeous during the fall and the city’s Gardens of Light help to amplify its beauty ten-fold.

Espace pour la vie is celebrating its 30th year of the magical Gardens of Light and maybe you need a swift reminder that it’s absolutely breathtaking.

This year, the museum venue is hosting Ode to the Moon, transforming the site’s Japanese Garden into a mesmerizing spot to soak up the fall’s natural colours and the event’s setup array of different lights and hues.

The First Nations Garden takes guests into the “seasons of life,” highlighting the spirits of our planet’s elements.

The Chinese Garden also shines bright with hundreds of lanterns telling the story of Pangu, a primordial figure known for separating heaven and Earth in Chinese mythology.

All in all, the one-stop venue offers three magical gardens that are oozing with photo opportunities and spectacular sights until the end of October. If it’s not yet on your must-do radar for the fall, you might want to make it so.

The Jardin botanique de Montréal will continue hosting the Gardens of Light every day until October 31.

Tickets are available through the venue’s website and guests must register through the online portal to ensure the site doesn’t get overcrowded. Prices range from $11 for children (ages 5 to 17) and $16 for students to $19.75 for seniors (65+) and $22 for adults.

If you need any additional persuasion, check out how the garden looks in the virtual world of Instagram:

Gardens of Light — Jardin botanique de Montréal

When: Every day until October 31

Time: Sunday to Thursday, 9 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: 4101 Sherbrooke Est

Price: $11 to $22