The Ormstown Expo, known locally as the Ormstown Fair, is gearing up for its 106th anniversary from June 9 to 12 and it’s a dandy of a time for city slickers and country folk alike.

Hosted on the ancient, Ormstown fairgrounds, the fair is a mixture of carnival rides, barn animals, derbies, tractor pulls, live music, and agriculture awareness.

Whether you’re driving down from Montreal or you live up the road, the Ormstown Fair is a fan favourite for all ages.

The fair is returning to its former glory after having been forced to cancel for back-to-back years due to the pandemic.

The fair gates open on June 9 at 4 pm and the grounds feature amusement park rides, petting zoos, sheep shearing, horse carriages, a magic show, a talent show, open mic comedy, BBQ chicken supper, live music, karaoke, and DJs before the rides close at midnight.

The weekend also features a lawn tractor pull, a cattle show, fiddlers, and the demolition derby — a fan favourite — to conclude the four-day fest on Sunday.

Coupons are required to ride the rides which ask for three to five coupons apiece. Each coupon costs $1.50 and coupon bundles are available for $25 for 20 and $50 for 50. Bracelets are also available, granting unlimited rides for $50.

Admission to the site ranges from $7 to $15 throughout the weekend, a perfect sneak-away for city folk looking to soak up some good ol’ country air.

When: June 9 – 12

Time: Gates open at 8 am, midway rides at 11 am, and close at midnight.

Where: 1 McBain Street, Ormstown

Price: $7-$20, dependent on days and age. Passes available online