All 24 restaurants taking part in Montreal's first-ever ramen noodle festival

Get ready to get slurping, Montreal: a massive city-wide ramen noodle festival is touching down for six days in October.

The first edition of RAMEN RAMEN will take place across 24 participating Montreal restaurants from October 11 to 16.

Throughout the week, festival-goers are invited to taste a featured ramen dish from each participating restaurant and will be able to vote for their favourites on the RAMEN RAMEN Facebook page.

The People’s Choice Award will be given to the ramen with the most likes and each

member of the festival’s quality jury will award their favourite ramen in all of Montreal at the festival’s end.

“The goal is to offer ramen lovers an exciting offer for a week to celebrate this mythical dish,” says RAMEN RAMEN in a news release shared to Daily Hive.

Ramen fans can purchase the RAMEN RAMEN passport for $5 at any participating restaurant which will allow them to take advantage of a 10% discount on each featured dish.

Essentially, if you foresee yourself devouring a lot of ramen noodle dishes, you should consider the passport.

RAMEN RAMEN says the event is already generating “a lot of buzz,” as there are already almost 40,000 subscribers to the Facebook event.

“Ramen, the most popular hobby in Japan, has overtaken sushi among international foodies

in terms of popularity and coolness,” says Thien Vu Dang, co-director of RAMEN RAMEN.

“In recent years, the quality of its offerings has grown dramatically in many cities around the world, supported by a growing group of fanatics. RAMEN RAMEN is meant to be a celebration of this new reign and a desire to encourage the development of ramen offerings outside of Japan.”

The event is organized by YATAI MTL, the non-profit organization behind Montreal’s popular Japanese street food festival.

Since 2018, Vu Dang says the festival’s mission to to “celebrate Japan and bridge the gap between Quebec and Japan.”

Here’s which Montreal spots will be taking part in October’s massive ramen noodle festival:

Bar MajesThé

Biiru

Boswell Brasserie

Grenade

Hanzo Izakaya

Hono Ramen

Imadake

Kinto Ramen Laval

Kinto Ramen Côte-des-Neiges

Kinto Ramen Union

La Belle Tonki

La Bêtise

La Bêtise St-Bruno

La Bêtise Verdun

La Cale Pub Zéro Déchet

NeoTokyo Ramen

Ramen Isshin

Ramen Nakamichi

Restaurant de l’ITHQ

Sansotei Ramen Mont-Royal

Sansotei Ramen Ste-Catherine

Tsukuyomi Ramen Bishop

Tsukuyomi Ramen Mile-End

Umami Ramen & Izakaya

