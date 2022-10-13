Après-ski: You can fly from Mont-Tremblant to Toronto for under $200 this winter

How about flying into Canada’s biggest city after hitting the slopes in Mont-Tremblant this winter?

Porter Airlines announced it is returning its Mont-Tremblant (YTM) to Toronto (YYZ) seasonal routes this winter, from December 16 to March 27 (2023).

The revised schedule — which had previously been halted due to the pandemic — includes up to three weekly flights between Mont-Tremblant International Aiport and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Mont-Tremblant offers a variety of winter activities including skiing, snowboarding, hiking, ice skating, snowshoeing, spas, and world-class lodges — all less than 130 kilometres outside of Montreal.

The European-style pedestrian village also transforms into an enchanting winter season getaway, offering high-end restaurants, cozy bars, and entertainment for the whole family.

From beginners to experts, there are over 100 trails for skiers, snowboarders, and hikers to enjoy. Porter Airlines highlights that the Mont-Tremblant resort is as little as 70 minutes from Toronto by air.

Essentially, if you want to tackle Canada’s biggest city as an après-ski, roundtrip flights for less than $200 are available for a variety of dates throughout the winter.

The airline says connecting flights are also available from various other Porter destinations.

Porter currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredriction, Moncton, Halifax, St. John’s, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and its seasonal flights to Tremblant as well as Muskoka (Ontario) and Myrtle Beach (South Carolina).

Check out the Fly Porter website for more prices and dates.

For those who were unaware that Mont-Tremblant had an airport, it’s a smooth 40 kilometres from the resort.