When it comes to autumn dining, can you really do better than being surrounded by lush maple syrup forests in Montreal-area countryside?

Come on, a full stomach AND endless photo opportunities…

Near the end of the month, La Cuisine Privée will reopen its seasonal dining room for a little over a month, offering brunch and dinner service from Friday to Sunday during the autumn harvest seasons.

The bring-your-own wine restaurant is located inside a rustic chalet-style venue just outside the countryside town of Ormstown — just over an hour outside of Montreal.

While speaking with Daily Hive, La Cuisine Privée says the seasonal spot is the “perfect place to visit while sightseeing the region. Come soak in the colours of the season while getting cozy by our outdoor fire pit.”

Because you’re only ever really in the country when sitting by an outdoor fire…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cuisine Privée (@la.cuisine.privee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cuisine Privée (@la.cuisine.privee)

La Cuisine Privée says it prides itself in making the freshest and top-quality meals using locally grown produce, run by Chef Jordan James and family. The restaurant’s dining room and mezzanine can comfortably fit more than 80 people, all while offering a rustic, elegant, and warm dining atmosphere.

James and his crew work in collaboration with the BRIX 66 maple syrup producers to dish out seriously authentic Quebec cuisine.

What’s on the menu?

This season’s evening table d’hôte ($54) includes sweet pea and mint soup, perch rissole, pork shanks, double baked squash, and the classic Quebec layered pie, cipate.

Plus: pumpkin doughnuts. PUMPKIN DOUGHNUTS, EVERYONE.

The brunch à la carte menu ($40) offers up a toasted barley salad, butternut latkes, caramelized grillades, omelette rolls, and apple fritters for dessert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cuisine Privée (@la.cuisine.privee)

Brunch is served every Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm from September 23 until October 30 and dinner is plated from 5 to 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, for the same time period.

Because the dining room fills up quickly, countryside eaters are required to book spots by reservation only.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cuisine Privée (@la.cuisine.privee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cuisine Privée (@la.cuisine.privee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cuisine Privée (@la.cuisine.privee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Cuisine Privée (@la.cuisine.privee)

To book a spot and for directions and more information, check out the La Cuisine Privée website.

When: September 23 to October 30

Time: Friday & Saturday, 5 to 11 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 2 pm

Where: 3240 chemin Erskin, Hinchinbrooke

Price: $40 to $54