These are the 6 coziest Quebec Airbnb cottages to stay at this fall (PHOTOS)
There really is nothing quite like curling up on the couch with a hot drink and a good book on a chilly fall day — even if it isn’t your place. If that sounds like the type of autumn magic you need, a few Airbnb cottages in Quebec might be calling for you.
Airbnb, the worldwide leader in rentals, wants to inspire Quebecers to get cozy and escape to a welcoming cottage getaway to enjoy all the colours and peacefulness of the season.
Regardless of if you call them chalets or cottages, Quebec has an impressive selection of getaways.
And if you really want a further getaway, Airbnb has shared its coziest cottages across Canada.
Fall might be the best time to get cozy in Quebec and these places are spot-on when it comes to getting all warm and snuggly.
Some of these Quebec Airbnb spots have a stellar five-star rating, the lowest of which has a still respected 4.81 out of five — so you really can’t go wrong with any of these.
And while you’re at it, brush up on how to make the perfect fire for when you get there.
“Amazing River View” – Baie-Saint-Paul
The beautiful six-person log cabin offers “incredible views of the river and mountains,” says the host, and has a spa, fireplace, two floors, and three bedrooms for less than $275 a night.
Price: $263 per night
Rating: 37 reviews, 5 stars
“Waterfront/River Luxurious Shack in Forest” – Sainte-Rose-du-Nord
This rental offers two tiny houses: The Mélilot and The Baumier, both facing the river, good for freshwater swimming and fishing.
Plus, if the water is too cold you can relax in the spa or take up nearby fishing, hiking, swimming, and overall tranquillity.
Price: $169 per night
Rating: 23 reviews, 5 stars
“Le Parfait Chalet” – Orford
The host says this is the “perfect chalet,” located minutes from Mont-Orford National Park and Magog.
The newly renovated six-person chalet has a warm atmosphere, modern amenities, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and “intimate grounds.”
Wood-burning stove, luxurious jacuzzi, and cozy beds — what more could you need?
Price: $320 per night
Rating: 96 reviews, 4.98 stars
“Rustic Cabin” – Sutton
This rustic cabin in Sutton has the old-time cottage charm with new amenities. It sleeps four guests, and has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a gorgeous private spa.
Price: $275 per night
Rating: 38 reviews, 4.95 stars
“La Petite Maison Rouge” – Sainte-Flavie
Oh baby, how does a small and cozy house by the sea sound?
Nestled a rock’s throw from the historic St. Lawrence River, this might be the best Airbnb rental in all of Quebec to catch the sunset behind the river.
It sleeps six guests, has two beds, and is relatively inexpensive at just $170 per night.
Price: $170 per night
Rating: 40 reviews, 4.90 stars
“Le Vestige” – Montmagmy
Just 35 minutes from the bridges of Quebec City and the ski mountain of the Massif du Sud, this luxury six-guest house has a jacuzzi, nearby hiking trail, and breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River.
Price: $270 per night
Rating: 167 reviews, 4.81 stars