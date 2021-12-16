Open and opening soon: The best new Calgary restaurants to try
New Calgary restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.
We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new YYC restaurants you should look into trying.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in this city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
Here are 19 new Calgary restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.
Open
Lonely Mouth Bar
A new Japanese-inspired bar, Lonely Mouth Bar, has officially opened its doors in Calgary. The fresh concept has taken over the 528 17th Avenue SW address where Ox Bar De Tapas used to operate.
Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Tiger Sugar — Calgary
Tiger Sugar first launched in Taiwan that year but has since expanded to over 40 locations worldwide. Their brand new Calgary location is their first in all of Alberta.
Address: 210 Riverfront Avenue SW, Calgary
OEB Breakfast Co. – University District
Breakfast fanatics can expect to munch on OEB’s signature breakfast poutines, sky-high French toasts, and classic breakfast staples made using ingredients from local purveyors.
Address: 4132 University Avenue NW, Calgary
Morning Brunch Co.
Morning Brunch Co. is a new collab between breakfast fave The Bro’Kin Yolk and local restaurant and beer market World Bier Haus. The new restaurant was designed by Calgary-based Frank Architecture and Interiors.
Address: #309 722 85th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-984-2910
HONEY Lounge & Bar
Opening its doors at 1324 17th Avenue SW, HONEY Lounge & Bar serves dishes such as the Everything Birthday Waffle, Banana Split Funnel Cake, Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fries, and a Blooming Onion that looks like something straight out of the Calgary Stampede.
Address: 1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-560-2008
Whiskey Rose Saloon
Whiskey Rose Saloon is now open at 1012 17th Avenue SW, the former home of Italian restaurant Cibo, and it’s a boot-stompin’ good time.
Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-474-7673
Sunday Pie
Available for pre-order and pick up every Sunday from 3 to 7 pm, Sunday Pie offers customers pizzas that are described as “somewhere between a Detroit deep-dish pizza and a more elevated thin-crust creation.”
Address: Back alley of The Wednesday Room — 118 8 Avenue SW, Calgary
The Pizza Project (temporarily paused)
If you desire a huge, thick, and crispy slice of New-York style pizza in Calgary, it looks like you won’t have to go far thanks to The Pizza Project. They offer up beautifully crafted slices in four drool-worthy styles including Cheese, Pepperoni, and a “Grandma” pizza, made with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil leaves.
Address: Back Door – 1130 Kensington Rd NW Calgary
Phone: 587-356 0792
Truedan — Southcentre
Popular bubble tea shop Truedan just opened a new location in Calgary, bringing its boba goodness and elixirs to Southcentre Mall.
Address: Centre Court, Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)
Phone: 403-570-1556
The Curryer Pakistani Kitchen
After operating as a food truck for over a year and conducting pop-ups all over the city, The Curryer Pakistani Kitchen finally decided to set up shop to keep up with the increasing demand for their amazing food.
Address: #105, 550 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-493-3374
Belmont Diner – Aspen Landing
Calgarians have a new spot to head for retro diner vibes and all-day breakfast: Belmont Diner in Aspen Landing is officially open. The #116, 332 Aspen Glen Landing SW restaurant has launched and offers all the staples that patrons know and love from the original Marda Loop location — which has been around 21 years, by the way.
Address: #116, 332 Aspen Glen Landing SW, Calgary
Iyycburg — Sage Hill
The no-fuss spot for smash burgers and milkshakes has quickly gained popularity with locals. In addition to burgers, it offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea. For sides, Iyycburg has everything from poutine to samosas, and you can wash all that down with an Oreo Milkshake or Lychee Bubble Tea with Tapioca Pearls.
Address: 220 -129 Sage Valley Common NW
Ramen Taka – Calgary
Ramen Taka opened its first international outpost in Vancouver back in 2018, and lucky for us, the brand just opened its first Calgary location. The buzz-worthy Japanese brand’s newest YYC outpost can be found at 843 17 Avenue SW.
Address: 843 17 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-453-6755
Opening Soon
Surfy Surfy
The new restaurant will be a part of Calgary-based entertainment company Concorde Group, adding to the group’s roster of hotspots like Major Tom, Model Milk, National, Double Zero, and Pigeonhole.
Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW (inside CF Chinook Centre)
I M Chicken
I M Chicken has unique fried chicken concoctions like Prinkle Chicken, as well as a signature dish that looks like it’s been fried to crispy perfection. The eatery will be located at #1C – 1330 15th Avenue SW in Calgary.
Address: #1C – 1330 15 Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-992-8788
Fuwa Fuwa — Calgary
In addition to the new YYC spot, Fuwa Fuwa is doubling down in Alberta, launching a store in Edmonton this fall as well. New locations are also coming to Scarborough and Mississauga in Ontario, and Shenzhen, China.
Address: 1113A Kensington Road NW
Kama
Kama is brought to us by Calgary chef Kenny Kaechele, the mastermind behind award-winning Workshop Kitchen + Culture, which closed its doors this past February after nearly seven years of operation.
Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Odd Burger — Calgary
Calling all lovers of plant-based eats! Odd Burger has announced it will be opening its first Western Canadian location in Calgary. The popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain has signed its first franchise agreement in YYC, a part of its plans to expand across the country.
Cinnaholic Calgary
A popular loaded cinnamon bun chain is opening its first YYC location soon: Cinnaholic Calgary is coming to 17th Ave. The first-ever Calgary location for the vegan, made-from-scratch, and gourmet cinnamon bun franchise will be located at 608 17th Avenue SW.
Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary