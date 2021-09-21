A Japanese pancake restaurant that has taken Toronto by storm is heading west, opening its first-ever store in Calgary later this year.

The Japanese Soufflé pancakes from Fuwa Fuwa are fluffy, airy creations traditionally served at weddings to symbolize good fortune.

According to the company’s website, “Fuwa Fuwa” means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese, and “that is the feeling you’ll get when having our pancakes,” says Fuwa Fuwa.

The new Calgary location is set to launch at 1113A Kensington Road NW, bringing delicious pancake goodness to the heart of the city.

Currently, Fuwa Fuwa only has stores in Ontario. The company website states that the Calgary location should be up and running come November.

In addition to the new YYC spot, Fuwa Fuwa is doubling down in Alberta, launching a store in Edmonton this fall as well. New locations are also coming to Scarborough and Mississauga in Ontario, and Shenzhen, China.

The countdown is on for the arrival of these soft, fluffy, delicious pancakes in Calgary. We can’t wait to try them!

Fuwa Fuwa Calgary

Address: 1113A Kensington Road NW

