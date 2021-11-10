A new Detroit-style pizzeria concept is operating out of the back alley of The Wednesday Room: Sunday Pie.

Available for pre-order and pickup every Sunday from 3 to 7 pm, Sunday Pie offers customers pizzas that are described as “somewhere between a Detroit deep-dish pizza and a more elevated thin-crust creation.”

Intrigued? Us too.

Sunday Pie tells Dished Calgary the pizzas are always made from scratch with thick focaccia-influenced pillowy dough.

Think deliciously crispy and cheesy edges topped with proteins like chicken and pepperoni, along with veggies and cheese too.

The small but mighty menu currently offers five different varieties of pizza. You can order your food through Sunday Pie’s online store.

Curbside pick-up is located in the back alley of The Wednesday Room (118 8th Avenue SW).

Be sure to check this concept out if you haven’t already!

Sunday Pie

Address: Back alley of The Wednesday Room — 118 8 Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram