Ramen Taka opened its first international outpost in Vancouver back in 2018, and lucky for us, the brand just opened its first Calgary location.

The buzz-worthy Japanese brand’s newest YYC outpost can be found at 843 17 Avenue SW.

This eatery hails from Japan, where it has several locations and is known for its signature Asahikawa Ramen.

The Calgary restaurant offers patrons all the delicious ramens Taka is known for plus that infamous Giga Dragon ramen eating challenge too.

Find this spot open Monday to Wednesday from 11 am to 9 pm, Thursday to Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.

Check out 17 other Calgary restaurants that have opened, or are opening soon.

Address: 843 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-6755

Facebook | Instagram