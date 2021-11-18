It looks like Calgarians will soon be getting another dining option for their shopping trips at CF Chinook Centre.

A new restaurant and bar by the name of Surfy Surfy is set to open at the 6455 Macleod Trail SW mall, bringing beachy vibes to the city.

And, as we head into winter in Calgary, we’ll take all the reminders of warm weather that we can get, so this spot is going to be perfect.

You might also like: A festive pop-up cocktail bar is opening in Calgary this week

DJ Khaled's new chicken venture has officially launched in Calgary (VIDEO)

Highly anticipated new Calgary honky-tonk announces opening date

Surfy Surfy’s Instagram page advertises tacos, burritos, and beer, and depicts a person on a surfboard paddling into the sunset — sounds good to us!

The new restaurant will be a part of Calgary-based entertainment company Concorde Group, adding to the group’s roster of hotspots like Major Tom, Model Milk, National, Double Zero, and Pigeonhole.

The eatery appears to be joining the Double Zero restaurant space at Chinook Centre — although what that will look like, we’re not sure, but you better believe we’ll share all the details with you as soon as we have them!

Surfy Surfy is currently hiring for all front- and back-of-house positions, so if this sounds like your kind of place, we recommend applying ASAP.

Hang ten, dude!

Surfy Surfy

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW (inside CF Chinook Centre)

Instagram