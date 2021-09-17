A new spot for fresh Mediterranean food is coming to YYC this fall. Kama is gearing up to launch at 211 11th Avenue SW in Calgary.

The new Beltline eatery will offer “fresh and vibrant dishes celebrating the beauty and bounty of the Mediterranean region,” according to its Instagram page.

Patrons can also expect brunch options, along with space to host events in the restaurant. The dining establishment will be located in a new development, The District at Beltline, and it’s expected to open sometime this fall.

Kama is brought to us by Calgary chef Kenny Kaechele, the mastermind behind award-winning Workshop Kitchen + Culture, which closed its doors this past February after nearly seven years of operations.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date for this soon-to-be hotspot for Mediterranean eats, so stay tuned!

Kama

Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

