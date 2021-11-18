A new venue is being added to your 17th Ave nightlife options with the launch of HONEY Lounge & Bar in Calgary.

The carnival-themed spot practically guarantees good times, offering up fun cocktails, fair-inspired eats, and unique decor, complete with a kissing booth.

Opening its doors at 1324 17th Avenue SW, HONEY Lounge & Bar will be serving dishes such as the Everything Birthday Waffle, Banana Split Funnel Cake, Cinnamon Sugar Apple Fries, and a Blooming Onion that looks like something straight out of the Calgary Stampede.

There are even deep-fried Oreos in flavours like original, golden, and carrot cake, as well as gingerbread and salted caramel brownie, which are only available for a limited time.

The cocktail menu is carnival-inspired as well, with a Ferrero Rocher Martini (using a Ferrero chocolate and marshmallows for the garnish), the Bottle Rocket (rimmed with candy and topped with cotton candy and other sweet treats), and the Creamsicle Cocktail, which comes complete with — you guessed it — an orange Creamsicle.

A post on the bar’s Instagram page promises live entertainment too, and, while we’re not sure exactly what the “kissing booth” entails, the new addition to 17th Ave sounds like it’s going to be a great place for a night out.

HONEY is kicking off with a soft opening on Thursday, November 18, and will be open seven days a week with hours from 5 pm to “late” Monday to Friday and 3 pm to “late” on weekends.

Walk-ins are accepted, but this spot looks like it’s gearing up to be popular, so you might want to make a reservation by calling 587-560-2008 to guarantee a table.

HONEY Lounge & Bar

Address: 1324 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-560-2008

