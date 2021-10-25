Belmont Diner just opened a new location in Calgary
Oct 25 2021, 9:00 pm
Calgarians have a new spot to head for retro diner vibes and all-day breakfast: Belmont Diner in Aspen Landing is officially open.
The #116, 332 Aspen Glen Landing SW restaurant has launched and offers all the staples that patrons know and love from the original Marda Loop location — which has been around 21 years, by the way.
Folks can expect home-cooked breakfast and lunch options alongside a menu of milkshakes and, of course, that signature Belmont Diner pancake art at the fresh destination.
Find the new location open Wednesday to Friday from 7 am to 3 pm and on weekends from 7 am to 4 pm.
Belmont Diner – Aspen Landing
Address: #116, 332 Aspen Glen Landing SW, Calgary