FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchRestaurant Openings

Belmont Diner just opened a new location in Calgary

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Oct 25 2021, 9:00 pm
Belmont Diner just opened a new location in Calgary
@belmontdiner/Instagram

Calgarians have a new spot to head for retro diner vibes and all-day breakfast: Belmont Diner in Aspen Landing is officially open.

The #116, 332 Aspen Glen Landing SW restaurant has launched and offers all the staples that patrons know and love from the original Marda Loop location — which has been around 21 years, by the way.

Folks can expect home-cooked breakfast and lunch options alongside a menu of milkshakes and, of course, that signature Belmont Diner pancake art at the fresh destination.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BELMONT DINER (@belmontdiner)

Find the new location open Wednesday to Friday from 7 am to 3 pm and on weekends from 7 am to 4 pm.

Belmont Diner – Aspen Landing

Address: #116, 332 Aspen Glen Landing SW, Calgary

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Breakfast & Brunch
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT