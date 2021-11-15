Highly anticipated new Calgary honky-tonk announces opening date

For a city that’s known for the Calgary Stampede and its cowboy culture, we sure don’t have very many country bars in YYC.

Lucky for us, the good folks behind a new honky-tonk concept coming to 17th Ave are helping to change that, and the venue has finally announced an official grand opening date.

Whiskey Rose Saloon is slated to launch on December 8 at 1012 17th Avenue SW, the former home of Italian restaurant Cibo, and it looks like it’s going to be a boot-stompin’ good time.

The Nashville-inspired saloon will feature 10,000 square feet of great eats, cold drinks, live music, and plenty of fun.

Whiskey Rose aims to combine “a piece of Nashville with a whole lot of Calgary,” and patrons will be greeted by western hospitality and a classic Albertan atmosphere across a two-level, open-concept saloon. With a neon country aesthetic and live music, Whiskey Rose Saloon is bringing Nashville’s very own Broadway feel to the Red Mile.

According to the venue’s website, guests can expect “fried bologna sandwiches, take-home red solo cups, live music, and Stampede every day of the year.”

On weekdays, enjoy food, drinks, pool, and a saloon-style setting on the main floor of the building, and on weekends, the upper level comes alive.

The second floor will feature a stage, live music, a dance floor, and three bars serving up all of your soon-to-be favourite cocktails. The music will feature a little bit of country, a little rock and roll, major bops, and the occasional power ballad for everyone to scream-sing along to.

Whether you’re into the country music honky-tonk vibe or not, this one sounds as if it’s going to be worth checking out this December!

Whiskey Rose Saloon

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-474-7673

Facebook | Instagram