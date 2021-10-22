Iyycburg just opened in Calgary earlier this year, and now the fast-casual smash burger spot is expanding.

The concept will be opening a brand new location in YYC, this time at 220 -129 Sage Valley Common NW.

The no-fuss spot for smash burgers and milkshakes has quickly gained popularity with locals. In addition to burgers, it offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.

For sides, Iyycburg has everything from poutine to samosas, and you can wash all that down with an Oreo Milkshake or Lychee Bubble Tea with Tapioca Pearls.

Iyycburg says its second Calgary location will officially open on Saturday, October 23 at 11 am.

To celebrate, the eatery is going to be giving one of the first 100 guests a chance to win free burgers for a year, so plan accordingly!

Iyycburg

Address: 220 -129 Sage Valley Common NW

Instagram