A new Japanese-inspired bar, Lonely Mouth Bar, has officially opened its doors in Calgary.

The fresh concept has taken over the 528 17th Avenue SW address where Ox Bar De Tapas used to operate.

Lonely Mouth Bar will offer patrons an array of modern Japanese dishes and beverages. Think sushi hand rolls and tempura, house-made udon noodles, and a killer sake program.

Salty snacks like oysters, tuna tartare, pork dumplings and pickled cucumber are just some of the dishes you can look forward to devouring here.

You can now pop into this new concept from Tuesday to Sunday, from 5 to midnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonely Mouth Bar (@lonelymouthbar)

Lonely Mouth Bar

Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram