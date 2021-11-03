After operating as a food truck for over a year and conducting pop-ups all over the city, The Curryer Pakistani Kitchen finally decided to set up shop to keep up with the increasing demand for their amazing food.

They offer a modern take on the country’s traditional cuisine without sacrificing authenticity or flavour.

You can find items on their menu like savoury samosas that are filled to the brim with meat and veggies, their famous half naan-half sandwich naanwiches that are dripping with sauce, multiple types of spicy curries, and of course, sweet desserts that are the perfect end to a meal.

The Curryer is a must-try for Halal Pakistani cuisine in Calgary, with a modern and comfortable restaurant offering gluten-free and vegan options.

The menu at The Curryer is inspired by the owners’ Ammi Jaan (mom), who’s named Mubina.

Ever since she was a child, Mubina explored and experimented with various Pakistani flavours, and today, her passion is at the heart of their kitchen.

Address: #105, 550 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-493-3374

Facebook | Instagram