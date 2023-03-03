There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, Nordstrom Ebar Artisan Coffee is another one.

It isn’t just the restaurant that’s closing — Nordstrom is closing all of its stores in Canada by the summer. Sadly, this also includes all of the restaurants, coffee shops, and bars as well.

Nordstrom broke the news after reporting its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, adding that the closures will include Nordstrom Rack stores.

Nordstrom told Dished that its food services and restaurant locations, including Ebars, will wind down on or before March 15, 2023.

Tucked away in Nordstrom, this coffee shop was a popular spot at CF Chinook Centre. Sadly, this also means that the Italian restaurant Bazille-Nordstrom is also closing.

This Ebar served up everything from espresso drinks to locally sourced pastries to made-to-order smoothies. Healthy snacks and grab-and-go lunch options also made this a go-to choice for shoppers.

Stay tuned for all updates on all of the Nordstrom restaurant closures happening this month.

Nordstrom Ebar Artisan Coffee

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary