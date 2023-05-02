Just a day after the announcement that D.O.P. would soon be closing and reopening, it looks like another Italian restaurant in Calgary is making a move: the iconic Buon Giorno.

This restaurant has been a fixture of the dining community for 38 years. Located on 17th Avenue, this spot was an old-school spot with fantastic food and friendly service.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to our historic home, as the nostalgia and legacy of this location will come to an end in the near future,” the Buon Giorno team stated in a media release.

“The past three years have been an emotional journey as we worked to bring this restaurant back to life, piecing together its history and ensuring that the original faces from the past 35 years could continue serving our traditional family style Italian cuisine.”

The restaurant closed its 823 17th Avenue SW location on April 29 because the building is being demolished. It’s sad news, but thankfully, it’s coming back in mid-September in an exciting new location just down the street (1201 – 17th Avenue SW).

“We feel a mix of sadness and pride in what we’ve accomplished, and we’re grateful for the memories and experiences we’ve shared with our customers and community,” stated the release. “With that said, it is not the end. In February 2023, we successfully acquired the property for our new Italian restaurant.”

It’s one of the best restaurants in the city, and we can’t wait to see the new space.

The entire menu here is traditional Italian food serving lunch, dinner, drinks, desserts, and coffee.

There are more than 25 different pasta dishes with generous portions, but there are also several options for risotto, salad, zuppa, plates of seafood, main courses and specialties like the veal scaloppini topped with prosciutto in a sage, butter, and wine sauce.

Stay tuned for updates and announcements regarding the next chapter of this incredibly popular YYC food spot that's easily one of the best places for pasta in the city.

Buon Giorno Ristorante Italiano

Address: 823 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram