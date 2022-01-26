The seemingly endless food options at CF Chinook Centre are the most fun part of going shopping there.

Before, during, or after a stressful shop, treating yourself to a wonderful meal makes it all worth it, but deciding what to choose can be overwhelming.

Some of the best food spots in the mall are in the food court, at opposite ends, or even hidden inside the stores. Knowing the best places to grab a bite or a drink is a must when entering the busy frenzy inside.

These are the best things to eat and drink at Chinook Centre.

The A-Ok Cafe is Aritzia’s cute little coffee spot inside the store here at Chinook Centre. While you shop for clothes (or wait for your partner to try some things on), you can grab espresso drinks crafted with signature blends while you look around. There’s also a full menu of teas, hot and iced beverages, and pastries.

Tucked away in the Nordstrom is Bazille, a bistro serving Italian classics in a chic and inviting setting. It’s an affordable fine dining menu, with starters that include heirloom tomatoes and burrata and cilantro lime tacos. There are amazing sandwiches and mains, but we suggest ordering either the margherita or chef’s feature pizza. These brick-oven-baked pizzas are best enjoyed sitting at any of the tables here, quietly, away from the hustle and bustle.

Baked by the Phil and Sebastian Coffee Roaster’s team, Hoopla Donuts are known for being some of the best in the city. There are now eight locations across Calgary, and luckily, Chinook Centre is one of them. Grab a rhubarb crumble, Boston cream, or a vegan earl grey donut in between stores.

Named after the double zero flour that traditionally goes into world-class pizza dough, this spot is a great sit-down place to enjoy pizza and other Italian classics. Starters, vegetables, and desserts are all on the menu here, but if you’re feeling pasta, we suggest the made-to-order 10-layer lasagna. The mortadella pizza, with mascarpone, pistachios, and basil is just one of 13 must-try pizzas.

Wow Bakery is the place to go whenever you’re in need of an exquisitely decorated cake for after (or during) a shopping trip. Korean, Japanese, and French influences can be found in all of the sweet recipes at WOW Bakery, of which there are three Calgary locations. The playful dessert Mochi, a classic Japanese rice cake made from sweet rice dough with a delicious filling, is something to add to the shopping list.

This authentic Japanese spot is considered one of the best Izakaya restaurants in Calgary. Shareable appetizers and traditional sushi are served from this reputable kitchen that pioneered this style of eating in Calgary. Ramen, noodles, appetizers, and more round out the large menu here, and we suggest trying one of the specialty rolls. The Globefish Sushi Combo comes with salmon, tuna, and prawn sushi, as well as a California and spicy tuna roll.

Located in the central food court is Hula, bringing good vibes to anyone who visits. This Hawaiian-themed food spot has several different kinds of poke bowls with various flavours to choose from to completely make your own. Any of these poke bowls are worth trying because they’ll be created by you, but make sure to order a Wai Tai on the side, a fruit-infused coconut water.

Cocktails, wine, and unbelievable pizza are served from this authentic Italian joint located in the Sak’s Fifth Avenue store. This not-so-hidden gem is a 5,000 sq ft intimate bar that serves old-school food that is entirely made from scratch. Order the Chicken Parmigiana, or the pizza topped with octopus, and enjoy it during one of Buffo’s happy hours.

The Alley is an international Taiwanese bubble tea chain known for its freshly handcrafted tapioca and sugar cane syrup, all made from scratch. Grab a brewed tea, milk tea, or fruit drink here, but any of the “deerioca” items are one-of-a-kind. This is the signature brown sugar series for the bubble tea spot, with flavours that include matcha, ube taro, and creme brûlée.

This hidden gem isn’t in a store, shop, or food court; it is a vending machine along the wall waiting to be discovered. From the mind of the famous Cake Boss, this vending machine has massive slices of freshly baked cakes to try at the push of a button. Flavours can change, but the delicious signature Rainbow Slice can’t be missed.

Chinook Centre

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

