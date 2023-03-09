Many of the best new restaurants in Calgary opened up this winter, and it really helped with the post-summer blues. But summer warm weather is right around the corner and we are ready to truly reflect on the new YYC food spots.

The dining scene in YYC is flourishing with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places. There is no shortage of great restaurants in YYC.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to, and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants in Calgary that opened this winter.

This space is a multi-room eatery and lounge offering contemporary modern cuisine, elevated dining, and a lively nightlife experience, while always remembering its Calgary roots. Besides being inside the vibrant casino and close to the Saddledome, this new restaurant and bar will host wrestling events, as well as sports and other special events.

Address: Cowboys Casino — 421 12th Avenue SE, Calgary

The menu focuses on Mexican cuisine as a whole, but ingredients, dishes, and inspiration will come from both countries, right down to the house-made corn tortillas.

It’s one of the best new restaurants in Calgary and one of the best rooms in the city as well.

Address: The Fifth – 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is a bright social house with a classic tavern vibe, serving comfort food, tapas, and cocktails, many of which have a tequila focus. The food menus include breakfast, sharing plates, desserts, drinks, and an all-day list made up of sandwiches, salads, steaks, and more.

Address: 2001 Airport Road NE, Calgary

Inspired by the street food of Mumbai, this new spot has a curated cocktail menu, draught beer on tap, and so many incredible and unique food dishes. Calgary has so many great Indian restaurants, and this aims to be one of the top choices.

Address: 1214C 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

The menu here showcases some amazing Asian eats, but the space itself also shows off a long virtual screen on the walls playing beautiful moving images, like swimming whales.

Address: Hilltop Plaza 2122 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary

This small spot for pizza is a part of the Atlantic Avenue Art Block building, offering the already vibrant community some of the best pizza, pasta, and gelatti it has to offer. The menu also has options for Lavazza Cafe, Italian brunch, treats, and more.

Address: Atlantic Avenue Art Block — 5119 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

This spot offers a breakfast that is “simple” and “beautiful,” serving breakfast classics, fun new twists, lunch options, and so much more.

Luckily, this diner-style spot has finally arrived in Calgary’s Inglewood community at 1209 9th Avenue.

Address: 1209 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

There are so many great pizza places in YYC, and this concept has finally gotten a new brick-and-mortar location on 17th Ave. The team here serves up pizzas, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and more.

It’s not technically open for dine-in yet, but the takeout and delivery have been super popular.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

Served on Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, the burger options here are simple: single, double, or triple patty. Then, choose from any of the nearly 20 sides to make the burger however you want. Most are free, but there are also premium toppings like crispy bacon, a fried egg, or even a samosa.

In addition to burgers, the menu here also offers patrons fries, classic milkshakes, and even bubble tea.

For sides, there is everything from poutine to onion rings to samosas, and you can wash all that down with an Oreo Milkshake or Lychee Bubble Tea with tapioca pearls.

Address: 234 19th Street NW, Calgary

This opening was very busy and there were some major lines to show it. The lines were long, both inside and outside the building.

Founded in Ontario in 2014, Odd Burger is one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains. It offers a menu of burgers, salads, wraps, desserts, and shakes.

It may be fast food, but if you’re vegetarian, this is one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 1515 – 14th Street SW, Calgary

This counter-service spot opened on December 10, offering a simple menu with plenty of choices. You pick your sandwich, maybe grab a side and a drink, and you’re good to go.

There are nine different breakfast sandwiches to choose from here, all with creative and quality ingredients. You’ve never had a breakfast sandwich like these ones before.

Address: 1527 5th Street SW, Calgary

This new Italian restaurant concept — located in the same building (Stephen Avenue Place) as the best new restaurant in Canada, Major Tom, another Concorde spot — opened on Thursday, December 8.

Nothing says Italy like pasta and pizza, and Barbarella has eight different kinds of pasta and six pizza options that are going to make for some difficult decisions.

Address: #110, 700 – 2nd Street SW, Calgary

Olea is a new chef-driven dining concept that just opened in Calgary.

The menu here is broken down into categories like pizza, mains, appetizers, and pinchos, which are traditional small snacks perfect over drinks at the bar.

There are five unique pizzas here as well, like the rich and delicious pear and brie topped with truffle, gruyere cheese, arugula, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and truffle honey.

It feels warm in here, so make a reservation for this new spot and get out of the cold.

Address: 1520 14th Street SW, Calgary

Open from Thursday to Saturday (5 pm to close) and Sunday (3 pm to 8 pm), this Southwest spot bijou space is an intimate one with only 10 seats available. It makes for an elegant and intimate evening or a great spot for a private social gathering.

Address: 2915 Richmond Drive SW, Calgary

Oven-roasted cheese, salads, charcuterie plates, fresh-cut gourmet cheese wheels, and so much more are not just delicious, but prepared and served in fun ways, ideal for sharing over a bottle of pinot noir.

This spot opened in early March.

Address: 1934 34th Avenue SW, Calgary

Located downtown near the river, this spot is a can’t-miss, with its glowing neon lights, Korean artwork, walls with moving images, mirrors, and enormous food dishes ideal for sharing.

Address: 1104 6th Avenue SW #201, Calgary

The food menu here is made up of specialty coffees, over-the-counter baked goods, and tasty brunch and lunch options made to order, like bennies, celery root soup, and roasted carrot salad, to name a few.

If you’ve already been here, you know it’s a cafe and also one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.

Address: 4915 Elbow Drive SW #205, Calgary

