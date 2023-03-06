Varbar, an exciting new champagne and fondue bar, recently opened in Calgary.

Calgary has several exceptional spots for fondue and this is definitely one more that needs to be on your list.

Open from Thursday to Saturday (5 pm to close) and Sunday (3 pm to 8 pm), this Southwest spot bijou space is an intimate one with only 10 seats available. It makes for an elegant and intimate evening or a great spot for a private social gathering.

This concept is from the same team that operates Moonlight & Eli in Calgary, which also specializes in champagne and classic fondue, like the Swiss cheese option that comes with bread cubes, pickled vegetables, steamed new potatoes, and green apples. You even have the option to add on things like meatballs, grape tomatoes, pickled asparagus, and more.

Avitus Wine Bar, a new spot for French wines, cheeses, and vibes, also just opened in YYC so it’s an exciting time for bon vivant and wine lovers.

Varbar

Address: 2915 Richmond Drive SW, Calgary

