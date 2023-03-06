FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Mar 6 2023, 6:19 pm
beats1/Shutterstock

Varbar, an exciting new champagne and fondue bar, recently opened in Calgary.

Specializing in all things bubbles and cheese, the fondue options here rotate weekly which can be enjoyed with any of the 20+ champagnes offered by the glass.

Calgary has several exceptional spots for fondue and this is definitely one more that needs to be on your list.

Open from Thursday to Saturday (5 pm to close) and Sunday (3 pm to 8 pm), this Southwest spot bijou space is an intimate one with only 10 seats available. It makes for an elegant and intimate evening or a great spot for a private social gathering.

This concept is from the same team that operates Moonlight & Eli in Calgary, which also specializes in champagne and classic fondue, like the Swiss cheese option that comes with bread cubes, pickled vegetables, steamed new potatoes, and green apples. You even have the option to add on things like meatballs, grape tomatoes, pickled asparagus, and more.

Avitus Wine Bar, a new spot for French wines, cheeses, and vibes, also just opened in YYC so it’s an exciting time for bon vivant and wine lovers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarBar (@varbaryyc)

Varbar

Address: 2915 Richmond Drive SW, Calgary

Instagram

