The Plate, a brand-new Korean restaurant and bar concept, has just opened in Calgary.

Located downtown near the river, this spot is a can’t-miss, with its glowing neon lights, Korean artwork, walls with moving images, mirrors, and enormous food dishes ideal for sharing.

Oriental steamed pork, fried chicken, Bean Jelly Delight Salad, sweet and sour pork, chilled squid salad, and kimchi jeon are all specialty dishes here, to name just a few.

There is also the option to order the Plate Deserve, which is a huge selection of different dishes, allowing guests to try a little bit of (mostly) everything. The portions here are super large (and affordable) so go with guests or try this sampler plate.

The space is incredibly intriguing and so is the food menu, so check it out soon.

The Plate

Address: 1104 6th Avenue SW #201, Calgary

