15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: July 26 to 28

Fill the last weekend of the summer month with our list of 15 great events around Metro Vancouver from July 26 to 28. Honda Celebration of Light, Canada Pride, and more.

What: Canada Pride is taking over Vancouver this week, and the fun all starts on Friday with a massive kickoff party.

Vancouver Pride and Bubly Davie Street Lounge is hosting the Opening Ceremony on July 26 in the heart of Davie Village. The highly anticipated event features drag stars, acclaimed burlesque performers, and more.

When: July 26, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Bubly Davie St. Lounge – 1207 Bute Street, Vancouver

Admission: $20 early bird, $25 general admission plus fees. Free entry for 2Spirit & Indigenous Community is available at the doors, and Pay What You Can is also available. Purchase online

What: Swollen Members — Madchild, Prevail and Rob the Viking — are coming back together this summer at the Hollywood Theatre. The four-time Juno winners take over the iconic Kitsilano venue on Saturday, July 27, alongside a stacked lineup of performers.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: 6 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Grouse Mountain’s resident Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola are turning 23. You can help them celebrate with the annual Bear-thday Fun-draiser in partnership with the Grizzly Bear Foundation.

Guests will enjoy exclusive Bear-thday activities and educational programs while raising awareness and funds for orphaned Grizzly cub rewilding. Grouse Mountain is also donating partial proceeds from Mountain Admission tickets and Grouse Grind Skyride Download tickets on July 27 to the Grizzly Bear Foundation’s Project Rewild.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 4 pm, with a Bear-thday Cake Smash with Grinder & Coola at 3:30 pm

Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Mountaintop Plaza outside the Peak Chalet

Cost: Included with Mountain Admission, purchase online

What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays until September 29, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge will showcase the timeless charm of the classic steakhouse for the month of July. Richard Goodine, vice president of Hospitality Development, brings his expertise from Black+Blue Steakhouse and Joe Fortes in Vancouver to Surrey, introducing locals to an authentic steakhouse experience.

Skye Avenue will feature an array of premium steaks, traditional steakhouse sides like Lyonnaise potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and an impressive selection of American wines to perfectly complement your meal. Diners will also have the chance to win a deluxe barbecue by visiting this month.

When: July 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Skye Avenue Kitchen and Lounge — 13450 102 Avenue #190, Surrey

What: The Punchbowl Festival will be going down on Saturday, July 27, at the PNE Fairgrounds, and it’s shaping up to be one of the city’s best-tasting events of the year.

Guests will discover over 50 vendors sampling over 250 summer spirits, beer and cider cocktail creations, wine, and food. There will also be one-of-a-kind taco creations to chow down on throughout your Punchbowl visit.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Daytime tasting from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, evening tasting from 5 to 9 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: Punchbowl pre-sale tickets for $30 purchase online

What: There’s no need to feel crabby — the False Creek Crab Fest is returning to the False Creek Fishermen’s Wharf on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 4:30 pm.

The event will showcase the area’s plentiful bounty of Pacific Northwest seafood with a Dungeness crab boil prepared by Chef Vish Mayekar (of Caffe La Tana, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, and as seen on Top Chef Canada season 10) and Johnny Bridge (Oceanwise Ambassador). False Creek Crab Fest will also feature live music, games and more near Creekside Park.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: Various time slots from Noon to 4:30 pm

Where: False Creek Harbour Authority — Fishermen’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Afroqueer Home Grown is a celebration of Black, Queer Joy. The volunteer-run event is for self-identifying queer Afrodiaspora and allies. Guests will enjoy an all-Black line-up of DJs, dancers, performers, vendors, security, and staff at The Birdhouse.

When: July 26, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Birdhouse – 44 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $40 plus fees, purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good this summer, but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com

When: Now until the showroom closes at the end of July

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: The Vancouver Whitecaps will face off against one of the world’s most famous soccer clubs this weekend.

Wrexham AFC, owned by two well-known Hollywood stars in co-chairmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will be visiting the Whitecaps this summer, taking place July 27 at BC Place.

When: July 27, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

Voyage of the Gikumi Guests will discover how the river has been a creator, sculptor, and provider for the people along its banks. You’ll also hear stories of rum runners, rescued whales, abandoned boats, and more from experienced heritage interpreters. When: July 28, August 10, 11, 17, 23 and 26, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm (July 28 and August 26), 10:30 am (August 10, 11 and 23), 2:30 pm (August 17)

Where: Embark from Britannia Shipyards National Historic Site — 5180 Westwater Drive, Richmond

Cost: Adults: $98 plus GST, Seniors (65+) and Youth (8-16): $90 plus GST. Purchase online

Katherine Blanford at the House of Comedy What: Katherine Blanford has brought the laughs to comedy festivals across the continent, including Limestone Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, and Burning Bridges Festival. She has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, co-hosts the podcast Cheaties with Lace Larrabee, and had her debut album Salt Daddy reach number one on the iTunes Comedy Chart.

When: July 25 to 27, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy – 530 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Tickets: Tickets starting from $18-$25.50; purchase online

Vancouver Art Book Fair 2024 What: Canada’s longest-running international art book fair will showcase over 80 exhibitors from around the globe at the Roundhouse Community Centre. Discover a huge selection of art publications, including DIY zines, catalogues, artist books, monographs, magazines and more. When: July 26 and 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday)

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Cost: Free Honda Celebration of Light fireworks 2024 What: Look up to the sky over English Bay in Vancouver and enjoy three different types of shows for each night of the 2024 Honda Celebration of Light. This weekend you can cheer on the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 27. The festival will include not only a nightly fireworks show and the nightly Red Bull Air Show but also a supplemental nightly drone show. Residents and commuters are also being warned of traffic impacts in the viewing areas. Schedule Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

What: Chillin’ in the Park, presented by Mount Pleasant BIA (MPBIA), is taking over Dude Chilling Park on Saturday, July 27.

The third annual event combines live music and great food from local restaurants and breweries. Best of all, the festivities are free to check out.

When: July 27, 2024

Time 1 to 7 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park, aka Guelph Park — 2390 Brunswick Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Rosé Disco, happening at the PNE Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 28, features over 30 wineries, artisans, and chefs to discover.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer party without some great tunes. That’s why Rosé Disco has invited DJs Felix Cartal and BYNX to bring the good vibes to the PNE Fairgrounds during the daytime event.

When: July 28, 2024

Time: 1 to 6 pm

Where: PNE Fairgrounds – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Price: $30 pre-sale, $55 regular price; purchase online

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free