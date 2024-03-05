Canada Pride is heading to Vancouver for the first time this summer, and everyone from across the country is invited to join the party.

The Vancouver Pride Society (VPS) announced today that the theme of the 2024 celebration from July 26 to August 4 will be “Infinite Horizons.”

According to VPS, the theme encourages everyone to embrace the boundless potential of Canada’s vibrant and diverse 2SLGBTQAI+ community.

“At the heart of ‘Infinite Horizons’ is the recognition of the resilience and strength of our 2SLGBTQAI+ community,” said Justin Khan, co-chair of the Vancouver Pride Society Board of Directors, in a release.

“Our connection to this theme embodies Vancouver Pride’s steadfast commitment to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment within our community; and it’s about carving out spaces where everyone feels valued and celebrated.”

Canada Pride festivities in Vancouver begin with the opening of two lively lounges, one in the heart of the city’s Davie Village and the other at the ever-popular Granville Island. There will also be dance parties, live performances, and more to check out around the city during the festival.

Guests from across the country will also want to make plans to visit during the August long weekend for VanPrideFest, a two-day outdoor party at Concord Pacific Place. There will be drag performances, vendors and community booths, food trucks, and more.

Of course, make sure you don’t miss the iconic Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday, August 4, filled with extravagant costumes, live music, and more.

In addition to hosting Canada Pride for the first time, Vancouver is also holding its inaugural Queer Rights Summit, an event aimed at amplifying discourse around equity, justice, and 2SLGBTQAI+ community rights.

“As queer and trans people across Canada, and particularly youth, are increasingly targeted by governments and face more threats to safety, our community is reminded that our work is not over,” added Khan. “By coming together under the banner of ‘Infinite Horizons’, we renew our commitment to creating a future where everyone can live authentically and without fear of discrimination.”

More information about Canada Pride 2024 in Vancouver can be found online.

