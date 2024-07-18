FREE music and beer festival returns to Vancouver next week

The lineup of food events coming to Vancouver this summer keeps growing, and there’s one happening next week that you’ll want to raise a glass for.

Chillin’ in the Park, presented by Mount Pleasant BIA (MPBIA), is taking over Dude Chilling Park on Saturday, July 27.

The third annual event combines live music and great food from local restaurants and breweries. Best of all the festivities are free to check out.

“Chillin’ in the Park is all about celebrating the vibrant culture and spirit of Mount Pleasant,” said MPBIA in a release. “[We invite] everyone to come out, relax, and enjoy the day with friends and family.”

“Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience the best of Mount Pleasant’s music scene and local breweries in the beautiful outdoor setting of Dude Chilling Park.”

MPBIA also added that the outdoor festival was designed to be an inclusive event for all ages.

Music lovers will enjoy the lineup of local indie bands and musicians throughout the day. Performers include:

Fionn

Farhaven

The Lunchtime Band

Weak Knees

Kandy Roar

DJ Jesus Cuervo

Some of the neighbourhood’s most popular breweries and restaurants will be serving up eats and drinks, including:

Main Street Brewing

Brassneck Brewing

Steamworks Mount Pleasant

The Pleasant

Rosie’s BBQ truck

AJ’s

Pizza Pizza

And if you want to keep the fun going, check out the 11th and Main Block Party on Sunday, July 28. The event will feature beer, a marketplace, crafts and more.

When: July 27, 2024

Time 1 to 7 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park aka Guelph Park — 2390 Brunswick Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

