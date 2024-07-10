All the water slide parks near Metro Vancouver to visit this summer

Summer temperatures may be heating things up in Metro Vancouver, but a trip to a nearby waterpark can help you stay cool throughout the season.

Visiting the waterslides is fun for the whole family. There are thrilling water features, relaxing lazy rivers, hot tubs, and more. And let’s not forget the delicious concession stand serving nostalgic favourite treats and eats.

There are several waterparks just a short drive away that are ready to help you make a splash. So if you’re ready to get wet and wild, here are all the waterslide parks near Metro Vancouver to visit this summer.

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen has reopened for the summer season. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall Tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride!

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors, including the refreshing pineapple dole whip soft serve. Then relax at one of the 150+ shade and shelter picnic areas.

When: June 8 to September 2, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Summertime and the slippin’ is easy, especially now that Lower Mainland’s most accessible waterslides are open for the season.

Bridal Falls Waterpark is helping visitors get wet and wild daily until Monday, September 2. Just a 90-minute drive from Vancouver, the popular Fraser Valley destination is designed for families, so young water lovers will have just as much fun as adults.

When: Now until September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 53790 Popkum Road S, Rosedale

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Harrison Watersports’ huge attraction not only has an epic floating obstacle course/playground on the lake, but you can also rent bumper boats, BBQ boats, and Sea-Doos for the ultimate lake trip.

In 2022, a “Wipeout Style” obstacle course was added, with swings, teeter-totters, hamster balls, monkey bars, and the popular Blob.

When: Open daily until September 1, 2024

Where: 100 Esplanade Avenue, Harrison Hot Springs

Tickets: Available online from $39.99. Book online