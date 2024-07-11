9 best places to zipline in BC this summer

Thrillseekers and outdoor enthusiasts know that BC may be the place to zipline.

Whether you’re high above a mountain or travelling through a forest, there’s nowhere else in the world that you will find such beautiful views to fly by at insane speeds.

If you’re searching for a unique adventure this summer, here are a few of the best ziplines in BC to try out. And don’t be afraid of letting out a wild scream when you’re soaring through the air.

It turns out you can go down the mountain without a board strapped to your feet. Grouse Mountain offers a five-line track with speeds up to 70 km per hour and is a great way to see one of Vancouver’s favourite mountains outside of its usually snowy setting.

Get the AdrenaLINE pumping with a treetop adventure in Sooke. The Southern Vancouver Island experience offers educational insight into the wildlife and history of the area while offering a variety of Zipline Tours to guests.

Ziptrek Ecotours in Whistler is the home of “The Sasquatch,” the longest zipline in North America at 2 km long.

The tours skirt all over Whistler Mountain, sprinkling a fair bit of walking between the ziplining. Along the walk, attendees learn about the mountain’s ecosystem, traverse wooden bridges and walkways, and see spectacular views.

Boasting the longest zipline in the Okanagan with the “Speed Freak” at 1,800 feet long, the lines at ZipZone take you over and across the Deep Creek Gorge. There are six lines for riders to experience, including the highest freestyle zipline in Canada and one that flies over an abandoned gold mine.

A perfect stop on the way to — or from — Tofino, Ucluelet, and the Pacific Rim National Park, this zipline tour winds its way over the Kennedy River Canyon. Guests will learn about the old growth rainforest surrounding the ziplines from their tour guide, and will have a photo opportunity on their last zip.

Take to the backcountry of Whistler and fly through the dense forests of Rainbow Mountain and Cougar Mountain. Superfly Ziplines has a unique system that allows two guests to ride on their own cable while remaining side-by-side, reaching speeds of up to 100 km per hour.

WildPlay Park in Nanaimo offers both Zipline Tours and Signature Ziplines for your next visit to the east side of Vancouver Island. Jump on the Zipline to the Falls for a truly stunning view, or embark on the Jones Beach Zipline, which soars as high as 700 feet beside the sandy shore.

Six amazing ziplines await you in Kokanee Creek Provincial Park. Get ready to fly through the forest canopy and above the canyon on the fully guided tour. Kokanee Mountain Zipline in Nelson comprises nearly a mile of ziplines, so you’ll have plenty of chances to scope the views of the mountain ranges and Kootenay Lake.

This family-friendly destination is just outside of Revelstoke and features an Adventure Tower, a Kids Sky Gym, and of course, zip lines. The newest attraction at Skytrek Adventure Park features two ziplines that soar side by side. Make sure to also stop and visit the Enchanted Castle when you’re in the area.

With files from Chandler Walter