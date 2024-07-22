Vancouver drag and burlesque legends kick off Canada Pride this week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Canada Pride is taking over Vancouver this week, and the fun all starts on Friday with a massive kickoff party.

Vancouver Pride and Bubly Davie Street Lounge is hosting the Opening Ceremony on July 26 in the heart of Davie Village.

The highly anticipated event features drag stars, acclaimed burlesque performers, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Pride (@vancouverpride)

“Hosted by the legendary Jaylene Tyme – expect an array of mesmerizing performances from specular drag artists, an evening show from Virago Nation, remarks from the local community, and interactions that honour the unique contributions of Indigiqueer and 2Spirit peoples,” said Vancouver Pride online.

“Come together to honour the past, embrace the present, and pave the way for a future of equity and action. Let’s set the stage for a remarkable Canada Pride.”

Jaylene Tyme is an Indigenous Two-Spirit Trans icon who has been a part of Vancouver’s drag and performing arts community for over 30 years. She has hosted weekly showcases in Davie Village, been featured in the CBC Arts docu-series Canada’s a Drag, and has performed at Pride Events all over North America.

Virago Nation is an award-winning all-Indigenous burlesque troupe from Turtle Island that aims to reclaim Indigenous sexuality from colonization’s toxic effects. The non-profit group has wowed audiences at events ranging from the Vancouver International Burlesque Festival and the Burlesque Hall of Fame to Pride Toronto.

The Canada Pride 2024 event will feature a welcome from Khlesilem, GVNCS Desiree Niss Miou Tgac, Indigenous Drumming, and a traditional dance demonstration.

Jessy Dame and Martin Morberg will perform a Two-Spirit Resurgence: CBRC 2S program, and other artists in the lineup include Continental Breakfast, Theo Rhetical and Xana.

When: July 26, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Bubly Davie St. Lounge – 1207 Bute Street, Vancouver

Admission: $20 early bird, $25 general admission plus fees. Free entry for 2Spirit & Indigenous Community is available at the doors, and Pay What You Can is also available. Purchase online