Red Bull Air Show returns for Honda Celebration of Light this month

There will be even more reasons to look to the sky during this year’s Honda Celebration of Light – and that’s before the sun even goes down.

Event organizers have announced that the fan-favourite Pete McLeod and the Red Bull Air Show will return over English Bay for all three nights this summer.

That means that you will see jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics on July 20, July 24, and July 27 before the massive fireworks displays.

A huge drone show will also take to the skies each evening before the main event.

McLeod is a professional aerobatic pilot who qualified for his private pilot’s licence at the age of 16. Renowned as one of Red Bull’s top Air Race Pilots, the Ontario flyer has won multiple awards and championships throughout his nearly 20 years in the air.

“The thrill and freedom that comes with precision flying is like nothing else, and I am honoured to be making my return to the Honda Celebration of Light,” said McLeod in a release.

“It is an honour to perform at such an iconic event and the hundreds of thousands of people who will be adorning English Bay.”

Make sure you arrive early on all three evenings of the Honda Celebration of Light to catch McLeod’s pre-show sky performances. The dazzling show will include aerobatic tricks, free-fall dives, flips, spins, and top speeds while he soars close to the waters of English Bay.

It can be hungry work waiting for the Honda Celebration of Light! Luckily, you can sample some of the city’s finest food trucks while you wait for the magic to begin.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 20: Portugal 🇵🇹, represented by Team Macedos Pirotecnia With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Wednesday, July 24: Malaysia 🇲🇾, represented by Team Pyro Tact With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show Saturday, July 27: United Kingdom 🇬🇧, represented by Team Pyrotex Fireworx With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and BC Honda Dealers Drone Show

Nightly schedule: Red Bull Air Show: 7:40 pm BC Honda Dealers Drone Show: 9:50 pm Fireworks: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night), rain or shine. Music simulcasts can be heard on radio station CFMI Rock 101.

Location: English Bay, Vancouver

