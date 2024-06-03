Cheaper seats added for Whitecaps-Wrexham match at BC Place

The Vancouver Whitecaps are releasing a bunch of new tickets for their upcoming special exhibition match against Wrexham AFC on July 27.

The team announced today they’ll be opening sections in the upper bowl at BC Place to accommodate the large demand for the game. Many of these tickets will be cheaper than what was previously revealed.

Seats in the upper bowl will start at $45 before taxes and fees. The cheapest tickets available right now are $130, so the new wave of tickets should offer more affordable options.

🚨 New tickets released! 🚨 Due to high demand, upper bowl tickets for the @Wrexham_AFC match at BC Place on July 27 are now available! 🎟️ Starting at $45. Exclusive access for #VWFC season ticket members starts today & general sale goes live tomorrow at 9am PST 🏟️ — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) June 3, 2024

Whitecaps season ticket members have been able to purchase tickets from 9 am this morning. Everyone else will be able to buy tickets starting tomorrow at 9 am PT on Ticketmaster.

Wrexham AFC will participate in the EFL League One next season, the third highest-level soccer competition in the English league system. They have achieved promotion in each of the past two seasons.

The team is partially owned by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney who made the purchase in 2020. Their backing has led to the team exploding in popularity and achieving greater success on the field due to stronger financials.

The television show Welcome to Wrexham, which follows the team since the purchase, has created a ton of new fans for the club around the world.

The Welsh side is touring North America and playing three friendly matches, including this one against the Whitecaps. Wrexham AFC will also face off against AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea in late July in California.

The Whitecaps have been drawing huge crowds to BC Place this season. They are averaging nearly 30,000 fans per home game so far this season. The team drew over 50,000 fans to see Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF play, although the star didn’t show up.

The Vancouver-based team is comfortably sitting in an MLS playoff position at the moment. They have 25 points after 16 matches, good for fifth in the Western Conference.