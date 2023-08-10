15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: August 11 to 13

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

No matter what you’re in the mood for, there’s an event for you to enjoy this weekend!

From BC Dumpling Fest to Vancity Hip-Hop 50 Concert and more, here are 15 great things to do in and around Metro Vancouver from August 11 to 13.

What: The Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival presented by Parkland returns to Deer Lake Park this summer with free admission. The festival will also feature performances by Fleet Foxes, Allison Russell, The Dip, Boy Golden, The Trade-Offs, and Bebe Buckskin.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 2 to 10 pm (Gates at 1 pm)

Where: Deer Lake Park – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free. The event site has a capacity of 9,000 attendees

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Tri-City Dust Devils until August 13 with themed games including PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by Nutrl, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a clear fanny pack giveaway for the first 1000 fans.

When: Now until August 13, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancity Hip-Hop 50, presented and hosted by Hollywood Theatre features over a dozen artists in the one-night-only event. Stars include the Rascalz, Split Sphere, Junk, Snak The Ripper, Teon Gibbs, and Shaylen D, A local rising star will also have the chance to take the stage.

When: August 11, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $25-$65, purchase online

What: It’s not summer in the Fraser Valley until you’ve spent an August day watching breathtaking flying displays and learning about aviation at the Abby Airshow.

The Abbotsford International Airshow is back in all its glory this summer, and this year’s twilight show is a must-see with fireworks, aerial performances, hot air balloons, and drone shows.

When: August 11 to 13, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 31216 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: From $39.99, available online

What: Brought to you by Russell Brewing and The Festival Company, Russell & Roots’s Country Night features performances by LOCASH, James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, and local acts. The 93.7 JR Country-presented event is sure to get the audience toe-tapping and singing along to the artists’ high-energy performances.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 1 to 10 pm

Where: Softball City — 2201 148th Street, Surrey, British Columbia

Tickets: Starting at $78 — tickets are available here.

What: Farmhouse Fest – which celebrates wild ales, saisons, sours, and ciders – will be holding its seventh annual event, this time with a new addition: the Farmhouse Fest Wine Fair.

The two-day event, which takes place at the picturesque UBC Farm, will highlight all things funky beer and cider during the first day, but the second day will be dedicated wholly to biodynamic wines.

When: August 12 and 13, 2023

Time: 12:30 to 6 pm (Saturday), 12 to 5:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: UBC Farm, 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Mural Festival’s Mount Pleasant Street Party goes down at the City Centre Artist Lodge at 2111 Main Street.

The former Motor Hotel building as well as surrounding streets will be home to live entertainment, food trucks and pop-up bars, an artisan market, and more. Best of all, the festivities will be free to enjoy.

When: August 10 to 13, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday), 2 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: City Centre Artist Lodge – 2111 Main Street, Vancouver plus surrounding streets

Cost: Free

What: Hometown favourites the Vancouver Bandits host and compete in the CEBL Championship Weekend this week at Langley Events Centre The exciting event will feature a variety of exciting happenings, including the CEBL Awards on August 9 and CEBL Commissioner’s Breakfast on August 11.

Juno-nominated artists SonReal and Boslen are performing in the CEBL Life Concert Series at Good Co. Granville in Vancouver on August 12.

The Bandits will take on a Western Conference Finalist on August 11 at LEC, and tickets to the game will also include admission to the Eastern Conference Final on the same day. And then make plans for the CEBL Championship Finals on August 13 to see which team will win it all.

When: August 9 to 13, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley (Good Co. Granville for concert)

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Jazz pianist Jeff Goldblum and his backing band Mildred Snitzer Orchestra are performing at the Vogue Theatre in their first-ever Canadian performance.

The Oscar and Primetime Emmy-nominated star has released three albums with his jazz band, Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra: The Capitol Studios Sessions, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, and Plays Well with Others. The latter was released in March 2023 with Goldblum appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: A popular festival celebrating Black music, arts, and culture is returning to Downtown Vancouver this weekend.

The free event is open to everyone and features live performances by Black artists, vendors, an art installation, a raffle, and more.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Whisky Smoke is treating guests to a number of exciting firsts this year including a new wine showcase added to the festivities and a shift to a Friday evening event. Guests will also be in the heart of the thoroughbred racing as the event will now be held trackside.

The highly anticipated event features 24 wines, more than 12 whiskies, cognac, and beer for guests to sip on. Brands that you can discover include Westland Distillery, Stauning Whiskey, Talisker, Lastella Winery, and Daou Vineyards.

When: August 11, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Racecourse — 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $75. Register online

What: BC Lions continue their CFL season at BC Place this week with a game against the Calgary Stampeders on August 12.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 4 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Presented by The Asian Arts and Culture Society, this year’s event will take place on August 12 and will feature live entertainment, activities, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors.

The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world and is a great chance to try all your favourites – as well as something new – all in one place. This year’s edition will highlight Korea in particular.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free

What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings. This year will feature 92 films from 27 countries showcasing the struggles, joys, and journeys of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. There will also be performances by local artists, post-screening Q&As, and more.

When: August 10 to 20, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Passes: Purchase online

What: Juke Fried Chicken and DL Chicken have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration once again. The two much-loved local Vancouver chicken spots are popping up at New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing for another round of Juke’n on the DL.

In addition to live music, games, and craft beer from Steel & Oak, attendees can expect to devour a menu of exclusive fried chicken offerings and sides during this event.

When: August 12, 2023

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (or until sold-out)

Where: Steel & Oak Brewing — 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster