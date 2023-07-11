Kevin Hart and Russell Peters to headline huge Vancouver outdoor comedy fest

Have I Got A Strategy For You! An Internet Masterminds Event

One of Canada’s largest comedy events is making its West Coast debut this summer, and it’s bringing some legendary stars out for the party.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is taking over the Brockton Cricket Fields in Stanley Park from September 15 to 16, 2023.

Comedy fans will want to pick up tickets when the general on sale to the public begins on Thursday, July 13 at 10 am because the headliners will be Kevin Hart and Russell Peters.

Festival organizers shared that they are excited to bring the laughs to Vancouver, which joins annual events in Edmonton, Calgary, and Halifax.

“Vancouver is known as an international city that is a tremendous supporter of the arts,” said Brennan McFaul, Vice President of Nashville-based Trixstar Entertainment. “We are thrilled to be bringing this diverse lineup of international superstar artists to them in one of the most iconic parks in Canada, if not North America.

“The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is committed to Reconciliation and respectfully acknowledges that our festival is situated on the unceded traditional territories of the xwməθkwəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. We are grateful to be a guest on their territory.”

Canadian comedy icon Russell Peters headlines on Friday, September 15. Born in Toronto and raised in Brampton, Peters was recently named one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time. He has performed all around the world, set attendance records at venues like Madison Square Garden and The Sydney Opera House, and was the first comedian to sell his hometown’s Air Canada Centre.

Joining Peters on Friday is Reggie Watts, house musician on Comedy Bang! Bang! and bandleader on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Steph Tolev, who has been named one of Vulture’s “Comics You Should and Will Know” and is a Juno nominee for Best Comedy Album.

Hollywood and comedy megastar Kevin Hart will close things out on Saturday, September 16. Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022, is a two-time nominee for Best Comedy Album at the Grammys, and launched the Laugh Out Loud Network in 2017.

You’ll also recognize Hart from his big-screen hits, including Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Ride Along, and The Man from Toronto.

When: September 15 and 16, 2023

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $59 plus taxes and fees. VIP Reserved tickets with table-side service, early entrance to the grounds and more are also available. Purchase online