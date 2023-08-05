The Abbotsford International Airshow will take to the skies next weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s not summer in the Fraser Valley until you’ve spent an August day watching breathtaking flying displays and learning about aviation at the Abby Airshow.

The Abbotsford International Airshow is back in all its glory this summer, and this year’s twilight show is a must-see with fireworks, aerial performances, hot air balloons, and drone shows.

This year, the show will take place from Friday, August 11, to Sunday, August 13. On Friday, the twilight experience will kick off the airshow with a fireworks extravaganza, a mesmerizing Drone Light Show, and a hot air balloon glow.

Later in the weekend, you can catch the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the US Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, and the RCAF CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team putting on daring demonstrations in the skies.

Plus, there are more than 14 acres at the airport where you can explore the exhibits, activities, vendors, craft beer tents and more than 40 food trucks on site.

Where: 31216 King Road, Abbotsford

When: Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13

Tickets: From $39.99, available online

With files from Daily Hive Staff.