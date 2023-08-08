This year's extraordinary Chilliwack Corn Maze design has been revealed

Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is opening this week for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating a quarter-century milestone in 2023, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to its 25-year history.

According to the maze’s website, the design is a celebration of the relationships and memories that have been made on the farm and in the community throughout the years.

“The design itself is simple,” explains Greendale Acres. “A barn sits in a field surrounded by corn and pumpkins with the sun radiating in the background. Leading to the front door of the barn is a winding road. For the team at Greendale Acres, this is the road back home.

“They have all spent time living away from the farm but they have always been brought back. That is their hope for their guests. No matter where you go or how busy life becomes you will always have a family farm to call home.

Opening day is set for Thursday, August 10, with a corn maze kickoff party featuring Tanner Olsen Band, Geoff Moore and Tony Stevens on Saturday, August 12.

Greendale Acres is also hosting the Fireside Music Series in August and September, with even more great live music lined up for guests to enjoy.

When: August 10 to October 31, 2023

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under, over 75 years and dogs are free. Memberships are also available.