Last year, BC’s very first Dumpling Festival took place at Coquitlam’s Town Centre Park, bringing together dumpling enthusiasts and makers from across the Lower Mainland.

Now, the festival is set to return for its second year.

Presented by The Asian Arts and Culture Society, this year’s event will take place on August 12 and will feature live entertainment, activities, a beer garden, and a huge range of local food and beverage vendors.

The festival will showcase different types of dumplings from all over the world and is a great chance to try all your favourites – as well as something new – all in one place.

“This festival is a celebration of the diverse community we live in and brings together families, friends, neighbours, community organizations, and businesses from different cultures to share food, entertainment, and laughter,” the website explains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Dumpling Fest (@bcdumplingfest)

Last year, the event drew crowds of more than 20,000 people and featured 13 food vendors and more than 30 community vendors, so this year is sure to be just as epic.

Stay tuned for more details on which dumpling vendors will be participating this year.

When: Saturday, August 12 from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Tickets: Free

Instagram