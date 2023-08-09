Bibiddi-bobbidi-bon appetit!

The Magical Brunch, an enchanting Disney-inspired brunch experience, is coming to Vancouver this fall.

Coming to a yet-to-be-revealed location on Robson Street for just three days, this boozy experience is magic-inspired and offers the chance to jump into a fun boozy sing-a-long brunch.

This mouthwatering experience is from the same team behind similar Vancouver pop-up adventures, such as Lego-inspired burger pop-up and the ABBA drag lunch.

Enter a kingdom far, far away in this transformed secret venue that will soon become a magical paradise. There will be incredible performances featuring the best Disney songs, karaoke, best-dressed competitions, interactive entertainment, and more.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $69. Each ticket includes brunch items, and you can even upgrade to bottomless mimosas. There will also be all-ages sessions available.

So don’t delay! Grab your tickets and become a part of this world.

The Magical Brunch

When: November 24 to 26, 2023

Time: Various sessions

Where: Secret venue on Robson Street, Vancouver

Price: $69 to $79 per person; purchase online

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short