The Magical Brunch experience is coming to Vancouver this fall
Bibiddi-bobbidi-bon appetit!
The Magical Brunch, an enchanting Disney-inspired brunch experience, is coming to Vancouver this fall.
Coming to a yet-to-be-revealed location on Robson Street for just three days, this boozy experience is magic-inspired and offers the chance to jump into a fun boozy sing-a-long brunch.
- You might also like:
- The ABBA Dancing Queens Drag Lunch is coming to Vancouver this month
- In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Langley Good Times Cruise-In
- Araxi Restaurant's annual longtable dinner returns in August
This mouthwatering experience is from the same team behind similar Vancouver pop-up adventures, such as Lego-inspired burger pop-up and the ABBA drag lunch.
Enter a kingdom far, far away in this transformed secret venue that will soon become a magical paradise. There will be incredible performances featuring the best Disney songs, karaoke, best-dressed competitions, interactive entertainment, and more.
Tickets are now on sale starting at $69. Each ticket includes brunch items, and you can even upgrade to bottomless mimosas. There will also be all-ages sessions available.
So don’t delay! Grab your tickets and become a part of this world.
The Magical Brunch
When: November 24 to 26, 2023
Time: Various sessions
Where: Secret venue on Robson Street, Vancouver
Price: $69 to $79 per person; purchase online
With files from Hogan Short