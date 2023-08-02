DL Chicken and Juke Fried Chicken team up for epic pop-up once again
Who’s ready for a double dose of crispy fried deliciousness? Juke Fried Chicken and DL Chicken have teamed up for the ultimate collaboration once again.
The two much-loved local Vancouver chicken spots are popping up at New Westminster’s Steel & Oak Brewing for another round of Juke’n on the DL.
This one-day-only shindig will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 11 am to 7 pm, or until sold-out.
“Juke’n on the DL has become an annual tradition for all three of our teams, and we couldn’t be happier to make it happen again with an expanded exclusive menu and more opportunities for on-site revelry this year,” explains Doug Stephen, who co-owns DL Chicken with Lindsey Mann.
“We’re turning Steel & Oak’s parking lot into a whole experience – picnic tables for people to enjoy their fried chicken and beer, as well as live entertainment. It’s going to be a great Saturday!”
In addition to live music, games, and craft beer from Steel & Oak, attendees can expect to devour a menu of exclusive fried chicken offerings and sides during this event.
Here’s what you can look forward to digging into:
The Juke’n OG
Juke’s famous gluten-free fried chicken coated with DL’s exclusive Hot Chicken Spices,
offered in classic, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and side of milk; served with a limited-edition BBQ mayo sauce, pickles, slaw, and pickled red onions.
The DLJ ‘Ribwich’ Sando
Grilled ground rib patty glazed with Juke BBQ sauce, pickles, slivered onions and creamy slaw.
The Chicken & Rib Sando
Fried chicken and ribs, together under one bun, limited-edition BBQ mayo sauce, pickles, slaw and pickled red onions.
Nuggie’z
Gluten-free dredged and fried nuggets with a choice of Juke Honey Mustard or DL Sweet n Sour on the side for dipping.
Jerk Chicken Drums
Three marinated chicken drumsticks, grilled over charcoal, glazed with a Jerk BBQ sauce, and served with lime.
The Juke N Box for Two
Two sandwiches – choice of either The Juke’n OG or The DLJ ‘Ribwich’ Sando (can be
upgraded to The Chicken & Rib Sando); one order of Nuggie’z or Grilled Jerk Chicken Drums; one side with one dipping sauce.
Grilled Street Corn
Local corn, grilled over charcoal and tossed with miso mayo, lime juice, cilantro and Tajin spice.
Sides
Juke’s Asian Peanut Slaw, Juke x DL Summer Potato Salad
“Every year gets bigger and better, Juke’n on the DL is always a great summer event. We always love bringing our restaurants on a road trip to meet new people and expand our communities,” adds Bryan Satterford, who co-owns Juke Fried Chicken with Justin Tisdall.
“We always have fun creating the menu with Rossdown – it’s the one day our community can enjoy Juke and DL together, paired with some great beer. Our friends at Steel & Oak have been nothing but incredible.”
A friendly reminder that this event offers no pre-orders. First come, first serve, chicken lovers.
Plan accordingly!
Juke’n on the DL Part III
When: Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 11 am to 7 pm (or until sold-out)
Where: Steel & Oak Brewing — 1319 3rd Avenue, New Westminster