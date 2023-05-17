It’s undoubtedly the season of beer and cider festivals and while you really can’t go wrong when it comes to sipping on cool beverages in the sun, some events just feel cooler than others.

Later this summer, Farmhouse Fest – which celebrates wild ales, saisons, sours, and ciders – will be holding its 7th annual event, this time with a new addition: a Natural Wine Fair.

The two-day event, which takes place at the picturesque UBC Farm, will highlight all things funky beer and cider during the first day, but the second day will be dedicated wholly to biodynamic wines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farmhouse Fest (@farmhousefest)

Running since 2015, Farmhouse Fest has been expanding its beverage offerings each year to include more and more options that fit into the category of wild, fermentation-forward drinks – think fruited sours and Lambics – and while natural wine is a natural fit (excuse the pun), there wasn’t room to include it in the original one-day format.

“That’s where the 2nd day of the festival comes in. There’s a huge overlap between Wild Ales and Natural Wines, so it made a lot of sense to give the wines their own day,” says Jonny Evans, co-founder and director of Farmhouse Fest.

“There are many more Natural Wine producers in BC now than in 2015, and a whole bunch from outside the country from some fantastic importers. So we’re bringing the 2 industries together,” he tells us.

While participating wine producers are still being selected, the Natural Wine Fair, which will take place on the second day, August 13, will be curated by Vancouver natural wine experts from Juice Bar, Dachi, and Hanai, with assistance from Bar Susu.

More details will be announced soon, with tickets going on sale on May 26 at noon.

When: Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13

Where: UBC Farm, 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Day one on sale now; Day two (Natural Wine Fair) on sale May 26 at noon

