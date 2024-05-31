Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

One of Gastown’s most notable destinations for watching sports and enjoying sips has now permanently closed.

The Cordova, located at 136 W Cordova Street inside the Woodward’s Building, has wrapped up its operations.

Koko Monk Chocolates announced the closure of one of its Vancouver locations.

“We are saying ‘goodbye’ to our beloved West 1st location,” announced the chocolate shop online. “Thank you for each and everyone from our guests to baristas and sales team in our 11 year[s] of history.”

Customers can still enjoy Koko Monk’s sweets at its other location at 2883 West Broadway.

Located at 4429 Kingsway (inside Old Orchard Center), the shop was best known for its bubble tea made with fresh fruit and opened in March 2023. A fan favourite included its mochi beverages.

Bobami’s final day of operation was May 23. It also encouraged customers to follow it on Instagram for any future plans.

The restaurant was a cozy, 16-seat sushi joint that was known best for its healthy rolls with folks having the option to make almost every roll with brown rice. It opened on September 11, 2011.

Shizenya on Broadway closed on May 26. However, those still looking to get their sushi fix can visit its other location at 965 Hornby Street.

Located at 3121 Granville Street, between 15th and 16th Avenues, Impostori opened its doors in 2022. It offers a menu of Italian classics, with the occasional fusion dish inspired by the chef’s travels.

“It’s time for me to write a new chapter, and I hope to contribute to the dynamic, ever-evolving hospitality sector in Vancouver in a different way,” said Chef Andrey Durbach.

Earlier this month, Dished reported that Hazukido Yaletown quietly closed its doors. Now, signs for a new spot — Wren Cafe — have popped up.

Not much is known about the new spot, but according to the cafe’s Instagram, it appears you’ll be able to order an assortment of breakfast options and sweet treats. Think eggs Benedict, pulled pork open-faced sandwiches with poached eggs, cashew cream pasta, and an assortment of cakes and tarts.

Sunny Side Up served your classic breakfast diner offerings like standard eggs, sausages, and toast.

It also served up items like steak and eggs, eggs Benedict, and avocado toast, alongside other lunch offerings, too.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Vancouver breakfast spot. It shared that “Sunny Side Up will be relocating in the future.”

The spot closed on May 6. Jamjar cited “a combination of mistakes we’ve made and a very challenging environment” as the reason for the closure.

Opened in 2019, this was Jamjar’s third canteen location.

Kizami is best known for its extensive and unique sushi offerings.

On the menu, you can find your typical sushi offerings in addition to some rolls named after Pokémon like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charizard, and Magikarp.

“It is with heavy hearts to announce that we will be closing our doors on May 31,” said Kizami. “We are incredibly grateful for all the support we’ve received over the past few years.”

After serving the community for over 10 years, Fratelli European Bakery announced it would close its New Westminster location.

But don’t worry. You still have time to visit the bakery in New Westminster. Its final day of operation will be June 1, 2024. You can also visit the bakery at its Commercial Drive spot, located at 1795 Commercial Drive, Vancouver.

Known for its tacos, burritos, nachos, and great vibes, Tacofino’s Gastown burrito and taco bar has been serving up hungry patrons for 10 years since it opened its doors in January 2015.

Owners share that the 15 W Cordova Street location will close on August 18, 2024.

Daily Hive’s Urbanized shared the news that Listel Hotel Vancouver, as it exists today, will permanently close this November to undergo a redevelopment.

This means the eateries that operate as part of the Robson Street hotel will also be winding down. Both Forage and The Jervis Joint will wrap up operations in November.

Cioppino’s, located at 1133 Hamilton Street in Yaletown, told Dished it will close on December 21.

Founder and chef Pino Posteraro told Dished, “At the moment, at 60 years of age, I want to finish strongly (along with loyal and dedicated staff) the last eight months of our glorious 25 years of business.”

