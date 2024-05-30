Montreal named one of the world's best places for food right now

It should come as no surprise that Montreal, one of the best places to eat in Canada, just made Time Out‘s new list of the world’s best cities for food.

The largest city in Quebec made the cut among 19 other dining destinations around the globe, coming in at #18 on the list and highlighted for its poutine.

Montreal was the sole Canadian city to secure a spot and it was one of the only representations of North America listed.

Portland, Oregon, also made the list and was given a special shoutout for its pizza.

Montreal restaurants typically find themselves at the top (or near the top) of national foodie rankings and lists. The city’s Mon Lapin just landed at #1 on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list for 2024.

In addition to the poutine mention, Time Out cited a few other reasons for putting Montreal on the list including the city’s French influence, restaurant density, and diverse cuisines.

To create this list, Time Out asked thousands of locals “all about eating out in their cities” to rank the world’s culinary capitals in 2024.

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok