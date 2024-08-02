Over 20 free and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this August
Looking for a way to save this summer? We’re here to help!
Check out these 27 fun events in Vancouver in August that won’t break the bank, like Dished Food Truck Fest, World Naked Bike Ride, and more.
Dished Food Truck Fest 2024
What: We’ve teamed up with the one and only Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival to bring you the must-hit event of the season, set to take place on Sunday, August 11, from 11 am to 7 pm.
The celebration of all things delicious will feature a whopping 18 food trucks and live music. This will be a family-friendly shindig, and there will be ample seating as well.
Entry is completely free, which means you can expect to roll up to šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (the north side of Vancouver Art Gallery) on the day of the event and enjoy all the epic eats you can handle.
When: August 11, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square (north side of Vancouver Art Gallery, between Hornby and Howe Streets)
Cost: FREE entry
Evo Summer Cinema Series at Stanley Park
What: Hundreds of people will gather every Tuesday until August 27 for Canada’s largest outdoor movies series. You can watch a curated lineup of Hollywood hits and family favourites on the giant 40-foot inflatable movie screen.
When: Every Tuesday until August 27, 2024
Time: 8 to 11 pm; screenings begin a little after sunset
Where: Ceperley Meadows beside the Second Beach pool – 8501 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Meet me in Gastown
What: This vibrant community celebration hosted by Low Tide Properties brings together Gastown’s favourite restaurants with shopping, street food, and live music. The Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra will play at the Maple Tree Square Stage from 6 to 8 pm followed by an afterparty in the Carrall Street alley.
When: Thursday, August 15
Where: Maple Tree Square
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Cost: Free
MSINGI Afro Movement Summer Series
What: Fitness World hosts an all-ages, free outdoor fitness class at Canada Place North Point every Tuesday this summer.
MSINGI is an inclusive class that combines fitness fundamentals with a rhythmic and dynamic fusion of movements. Everyone is welcome to groove to soul-stirring Afro beats and enhance their functional strength in the summer sunshine.
When: Every Tuesday until August 27, 2024
Time: 6 to 7 pm
Where: Canada Place – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Free, register online
World Naked Bike Ride Vancouver
What: Suns out, buns out! The World Naked Bike Ride is back in Vancouver this summer, so you better remember to pack the sunscreen.
When: August 3, 2024
Time: Body painting starts at noon, and the ride begins at 2 pm
Where: Gather at Sunset Beach, where Bute Street and Beach Avenue meet
Cost: Free
Deckchair Cinema at The Polygon Gallery
What: The Polygon Gallery has announced the return of Deckchair Cinema on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck. Catch fan-favourite action films, gripping dramas, and more this season.
Hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver and presenting sponsor Rogers Communication, the open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.
When: Every Thursday until August 29, 2024
Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown
Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Powell Street Festival
What: The 48th annual Powell Street Festival is happening on August 3 and 4 at Oppenheimer Park and the Paueru Gai (the Powell Street area and Vancouver’s historical Japanese neighbourhood).
Whether you’re checking it out for the first or 40th time, Powell Street Fest will be a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese Canadian culture, food, and art.
When: August 3 and 4, 2024
Time: 11:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver
Admission: Free
Canada Pride Lounges
What: Pride season is in full swing, and there will be two Pride Lounges on Granville Island and in Davie Village packed with epic entertainment you need to add to your calendar.
The lounges are curated by local community organizers and celebrate the creators who build 2SLGBTQIA+ spaces in Vancouver throughout the year. Enjoy live music, drag performances, standup comedy and more.
Canada Pride – Bubly Davie Street Lounge
When: July 26 to August 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Bubly Davie St. Lounge – 1207 Bute Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Canada Pride – Granville Island Lounge
When: August 1 to 4, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Granville Island Lounge – 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Yoga on the Mountain
What: Stretch in the sun after an invigorating hike up the Grouse Grind, or enjoy a relaxing trip on the Skyride. However you get up to the top of Grouse Mountain, get ready for a complimentary 1-hour yoga class on Saturday mornings from 9 to 10 am. Kickstart your weekend on the Mountaintop Plaza outside the Peak Chalet.
Participants are reminded that registration is required and classes are weather-dependent.
When: Saturdays and Sundays in August, except for August 24
Time: 9 to 10 am
Where: Grouse Mountain Resort, Mountaintop Plaza, outside the Peak Chalet
Cost: Free with a valid Grouse Mountain Pass, Mountain Admission Ticket, or Download Ticket. Registration is required and will open online on Wednesday afternoon each week for that Saturday’s session
Made in the 604 – Summer Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 45 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Spring Pop-Up Market. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, clothing, artisanal chocolates, and more for you this summer.
Admission is free, and the first 25 people to enter the Heritage Hall will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth. Pets are also welcome at all Made in the 604 markets.
When: August 18, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Hall – 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Pet-A-Palooza 2024
What: North America’s largest pet festival is returning to Vancouver this summer, and it’s going to be a paw-some time!
Pet-A-Palooza’s The Day of the Dog returns to Yaletown on Sunday, August 25. The free event features new attractions, playful photo opportunities, and tasty treats for our four-legged friends.
The outdoor celebration is pet-friendly, so bring your furry family members along to join the party.
When: August 25, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: 1100 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival
What: One of Metro Vancouver’s most popular outdoor music festivals will be returning this summer, and it’s giving fans a huge reason to cheer.
Burnaby Blues and Roots Festival, happening at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park on Saturday, August 10, is once again offering free admission in 2024. Fans will also be treated to a stellar lineup of performers, including headliner Mavis Staples.
When: August 10, 2024
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Deer Lake Park Festival Lawn – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Cost: Free
Summer Movie Nights on the Square
What: Every Thursday evening until August 15, Downtown Van will inflate a large 16-foot screen at the north plaza of the Vancouver Art Gallery for family-friendly Summer Movie Nights.
This summertime tradition will see a massive crowd of moviegoers watch their favourite flicks under the stars, and there will be plenty of fun before the screening starts.
When: Every Thursday until August 15, 2024
Time: Activations start at 5 pm; movies begin at dusk
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square – 850 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival 2024
What: One of Vancouver’s most popular summer festivals returns, and there’s so much to see and do.
VanPrideFest will stretch from Creekside Park to Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place on August 3 and 4 from 12 to 7 pm. Pride Weekend’s signature parade will take place on Sunday, August 4, from 12 to 4 pm, beginning at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and ending at the festival site at Concord Pacific Place.
When: August 3 and 4, 2024 (Festival), August 4, 2024 (Parade)
Time: Various times
Where: Creekside Park, Concord Community Park and Concorde Pacific Place (Festival). The parade will start at the intersection of Davie Street and Denman and end at the new festival site at Concord Pacific Place.
Admission: Free
The Patio at BC Place
What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.
Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.
When:
- BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5
- Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2
Where: Terry Fox Plaza — Best entrance point is by Gates A and H
Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis
Vancouver Mural Festival
What: Vancouver Mural Fest (VMF) 2024 takes place from August 7 to 11, and several new murals are being created and unveiled across Metro Vancouver.
VMF will also host mural tours, artist talks, the massive Mount Pleasant Street Party, and more for all ages to enjoy.
When: August 7 to 11, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events
Night Markets
Shipyards Night Market
What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.
When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
White Rock Night Markets
What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.
When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)
Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Fort Langley Night Markets
What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.
A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.
When: Every Friday until September 27, 2024
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Fridays on Front
What: One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front, highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.
Returning this year are the weekly themed celebrations ranging from a Latin Night to a Retro ’80s and ’90s night and a Pride party.
When: Every Friday from August 9 to 23, 2024
Time: 5 to 9 pm
Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster
Admission: Free
The Vegan Night Market
What: From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
Admission is free, and there will also be a variety of food trucks on-site to satisfy your taste buds.
When: Every other Thursday until August 29, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free
Junction Public Market
What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.
When: Tuesdays to Sundays until September 29, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Recurring Events and Activities
Bill Reid Gallery — Free Admission Day
What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.
Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. The largest public art museum in Western Canada currently has a variety of exhibitions on display, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Family Saturdays at Chinatown Storytelling Centre
What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.
When: The third Saturday of each month
Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free for youth 17 and under; an adult must accompany guests under 12. Admission is $10-$12; purchase online
Community Jam at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.
When: The last Saturday of every month
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Sunday Funday at Parker Rooftop
What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.
Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.
When: Every Sunday
Time: Open at 3 pm with music from 7 to 10 pm
Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended; reserve online