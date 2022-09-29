More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in October

Eerie Illusions at Burnaby Village Museum/burnaby.ca | AP Dhillon/Instagram | Courtesy of The "Hansel and Gretel" - The Immersive Edible Experience

We’re fully into fall and the fun has just begun!

Fill out your October schedule with our roundup of 45 great events happening around Metro Vancouver. Elton John, Fright Nights at Playland, and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

Things to do in October

What: Punjabi-Canadian superstar AP Dhillon is bringing the Out of This World Tour to Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 8. It is the first North American tour for the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Dhillon is renowned for fusing South Indian and Western musical cultures through genres ranging from R&B, hip-hop, pop, and rap. Dhillon’s music is regularly among the top streaming service charts in North America, Europe, and Asia, and is also popular on TikTok, Instagram reels, and other platforms.

When: October 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Legendary comedian Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in October. This will be Rock’s first tour in five years and the first visit to Vancouver since 2017.

When: October 21, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: American Crown Circus and Circo Osorio feature aerialists and acrobats, thrilling motorcycle stunts, and of course, hilarious clowns in their crowd-pleasing, animal-free shows.

The Osario Family has been entertaining audiences around North America for over 100 years, with Great Grandfather Osorio launching the original Circo Osorio in Mexico in the 1920s.

When: October 6 to 10, 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Tickets: $25 for ages 11 and up and $10 for ages 10 and under. Purchase online

What: Circuit for a Cause takes participants on a fitness circuit through popular local studios. The event takes place every weekend in October with proceeds going towards BC Women’s Health Foundation (BCWHF)’s Endometriosis – Changing Care fundraising initiative.

Endometriosis is a painful condition where the tissue lining the uterus grows abnormally. The disease affects 8-10% of reproductive-age women in Canada and about 250,000 women in BC.

When: October 1, 8, 15, 22, 23, and 29, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Tickets for Circuit for a Cause are $240 and class passes are $45. Purchase online.

What: The most decorated male figure skater in Canadian history will be skating in Vancouver during special meet-and-greet opportunities and fans are invited to join in the fun.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is presenting the special public skate session with Olympic gold medallist Patrick Chan on Saturday, October 8 at Trout Lake Rink.

When: October 8, 2022

Time: 1 to 2:15 pm (on-ice session), 2:30 to 3:30 pm (off-ice meet-and-greet)

Where: Trout Lake Rink – 3350 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Regular fee for public skate

What: Leading companies and top individuals from BC’s tech industry will gather in Vancouver this fall for a gala awards ceremony and local tech professionals are invited to join the celebrations.

The 29th annual Technology Impact Awards are taking place on Thursday, October 6, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The evening is hosted by BC Tech and includes a welcome reception, dinner, and awards program.

When: October 6, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building – 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

What: Natalia García Freire, acclaimed author of This World Does Not Belong to Us; and Claudia Castro Luna, Academy of American Poets Poet Laureate fellow and Washington State Poet Laureate are part of a panel about Latin American Brilliance at the 35th Vancouver Writers Fest.

Both writers will share their journey in exploring craft, overcoming challenges against all odds, and sharing what other Latin American literature voices we should have on our radar. The event will be moderated by award-winning author Carmen Rodríguez.

When: October 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Revue Stage – 1601 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $12.50-$25, purchase online

What: Spooky season is here, which means that Lower Mainland’s favourite pumpkin patches will be ripe for the picking. So grab your sweater, bring a friend, and try to find the cutest little gourd in these Metro Vancouver (and beyond) patches.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various pumpkin patches across Metro Vancouver. See the list online

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular creation by Greendale Acres in partnership with Science World, is a massive 12-acre experience featuring a gigantic T-Rex alongside a colossal chicken.

Visitors must complete 12 T-Rex-themed questions curated by Science World in order to escape. Maze-goers can tackle the family-friendly short maze, which takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes, or opt for the more challenging maze which takes 30 to 40 minutes to finish.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: $16 pre-booked online or $18 on-site, ages 2 and under and over 75 years are free.

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, virtual tours, and more.

When: Now until October 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Music legend Sir Elton John is bringing his massive global tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour, to Vancouver for two shows.

John is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum albums, 29 consecutive Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He has also written the music for stage and screen successes Billy Elliot: The Musical, Aida, and The Lion King, which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.

When: October 21 and 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Everyone is invited to The Soirée presented by The McGrane-Pearson Endowment Fund. The fundraiser for Family Services of Greater Vancouver features circus-inspired performers from NZR Productions and music by Bill Costin and Cookin’ With Brass. There will also be a spectacular live auction, a raffle, and more to enjoy during the evening in support of our most vulnerable neighbours.

When: October 27, 2022

Time: 6 pm

Where: Terminal City Club – 837 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $250 per ticket or a group of 10 for $1,900. Purchase online

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside this fall. The 19th annual event has the theme of Community is the Mentor, and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: October 26 to November 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events

What: Acclaimed comedian, writer, and Taskmaster star Sarah Millican has been named one of the 100 most powerful women in the United Kingdom by Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4. She brings her sixth international tour, Bobby Dazzler, to Vancouver for two shows on October 28.

When: October 28, 2022

Time: 7 pm and 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Celebrate the Grand Opening of Cascades Casino Delta with live music, DJs, and entertainment all weekend long. You could win up to $100 daily from 11 am to 8 pm. Plus sign up to be an Encore Rewards member and get $10 free play and a free travel mug.

In between all of the fun, grab a drink or dine at Summit Bar, The Buffet, or Match Eatery & Public House. There’s something for everyone with over 500 slots and 18 table games.

When: September 29 to October 2, 2022

Time: 11 am to 11 pm for events, casino open 24 hours a day.

Where: Cascades Casino Delta – 6005 Highway 17A, Delta (south of the George Massey Tunnel)

Tickets: Free events with no tickets required. The restaurants are family-friendly, though you must be 19+ to experience the casino.

Happy Halloween!

What: The Empty Chest presents Metro Vancouver’s first open-world haunted experience. Explore a haunted village with a bow and arrows in hand during this live-action roleplaying game. Help solve the mystery of the missing villagers, fight the orc horde, and play games and toast your victory with the Vikings. The 19+ Halloween event will take about two hours to complete.

For those wanting to immerse further into the fantasy realm, you can also sign up for a VIP Archery Experience on October 22 and 23 and October 28 and 29.

When: October 21 to 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Warner Loat Park – 4252 Piper Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $250 for four people. Purchase online

What: Shannon Hall hosts a family-friendly Halloween Craft Fair with over 50 creative vendors to meet. Bring the little ones to enjoy the Kid Zone with a bounce house and award-winning clowns Mrs. Picasso and Korki the Clown. Attendees can also have their picture taken for free by the Spooktacular Halloween Market photographer in the photo zone or with one of the colourful characters. Costumes are highly encouraged.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Shannon Hall at Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 6050 176th Street, Surrey

Admission: By donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation

What: Fright Nights, one of Western Canada’s scariest haunts, has announced its return to Vancouver for the Halloween season. The highly anticipated attraction will be returning to Playland on select nights starting on October 7 and running right through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters, thrilling live performances, and more!

When: Select dates between October 7 and 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm to midnight (Wednesday to Saturday), 6 to 11 pm (Sundays). An expedited line for park entry with Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-$54 depending on the date, purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park until October 31.

Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more. Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos as well as serve up fall treats and sweets.

When: Now until October 31, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: $21.95 for ages 17 and up, $17.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children 3 and under. A family pack is also available. Purchase online

What: The Nightmare Before Christmas Market is back for the first time since 2019 at a brand new venue. Head down to the Croatian Cultural Centre to discover over 70 vendors. There will also be a food truck and concession, kids performers and face painting, and more for the family to enjoy. And yes, cosplay is encouraged.

When: October 8 and 9, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Adults $3 in advance, $4 at the door. Children 13 and under are free. Weekend pass $5 (online only), Purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s second annual Eerie Illusions is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 20 to 30.

The all-ages open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk filled with “state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes, and special effects.”

When: October 20 to 30, 2022 (closed October 24)

Time: 5:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: Vancouver Whitecaps wrap up the MLS regular season with an exciting matchup against Austin FC on October 1 at BC Place.

When: October 1, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL pre-season in October with home games including exhibition matches against the Edmonton Oilers (in Abbotsford) and Arizona Coyotes. The regular season kicks off later in the month with matches including Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

When: October 5, 7, 22, 24, and 28, 2022

Time: 7 pm (7:30 pm on October 24)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver (at Abbotsford Centre on October 5)

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: BC Lions’ CFL season roars on at BC Place in October with a home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 15.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants presents CHL action at the Langley Events Centre all month long, with games including Seattle Thunderbirds on October 8, Prince George Cougars on October 21, and Kamloops Blazers on October 23.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back for a new AHL season this fall, with home games including visitors San Diego Gulls on October 28 and 29.

When: October 28 and 29, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year.

Visitors can also enjoy a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage, showcasing musicians, dance teams, martial arts displays, and more.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: Now until October 30, 2022

Time:

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

There’s even a kids’ zone for the young ones to play in, so bring the whole family out.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) throughout the fall. Guests will step into the titular role of the children’s fairytale collected by the Brothers Grimm. Can you solve the riddles and challenges in the witch’s cottage?

Make sure to arrive hungry, because there will be plenty of treats to enjoy during the 90-minute theatre and escape room adventure. In fact, organizers say almost everything around you will be edible!

When: Now until December 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from Caleb Heart, The Big Coast, Chersea, DJ Flipout, and more.

Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co, Faculty Brewing Co, and Strange Fellows Brewing. The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine.

Festival-goers can also expect fun activities like lawn games as well as giveaways.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: Vancouver International Music Competition invites all music lovers to the GALA Concert & Awards Ceremony for 2021 winners happening at the Chan Centre. The concert will feature the grand prize winners of the piano and strings categories and special guest performers from different parts of the world. Instruments featured include piano, violin, viola, cello, and harp. A musical celebration not to be missed.

When: October 7, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $28, purchase online. For 20% off, use promo code vimc20

What: Vancouver “destructive pop and production duo” BIG KILL presents a special 100th-anniversary viewing and musical experience of the iconic horror film, Nosferatu. Get ready to take in the hyper-pop frenzy at the gothic setting of St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church.

When: October 4, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: St Andrew’s Wesley United Church – 1022 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18, purchase online

What: Funkmosphere’s DāM-FunK presents a night celebrating the electro-funk style known as the Minneapolis Sound, made famous by the legendary Prince and which took over pop music in the ’80s.

The evening features special guests Nick Bike a Kutcorners plus a movie screening of Prince’s iconic Purple Rain. Wear your finest outfits and join the party.

When: October 1, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, movie 8 pm, show 10 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Museum of Anthropology (MOA) presents Xicanx Speaks, a new series of artist talks showcasing Xicanx exhibition artists talking about their works and critical issues of our time in a roundtable dialogue. The special iteration of Xicanx Speaks! on October 15 features MOA Curator Jill Baird in discussion with artists Linda Vallejo and Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez, as well as others. Presented by the Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre.

When: October 15, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of Anthropology at UBC – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free with museum admission, purchase online

What: The Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret comes to Vancouver courtesy of a new production by Raincity Theatre. Set in 1931 Berlin as the Nazis are rising to power, Cabaret takes the audience to the seedy Kit Kat Klub and introduces them to American writer Cliff Bradshaw and English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

When: October 14 to November 5, 2022

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: 191 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents the Rolling World Premiere of Redbone Coonhound by Amy Lee Lavoie & Omari Newton. The audience will meet Mike and Marissa, an interracial couple going for a walk in the West End when they meet a dog with an unfortunate breed name. The production promises to explore the intricacies of race, systemic power, and privilege in unique and illuminating ways.

When: Various dates from October 6 to 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 W 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $25, purchase online

What: Artists and curators from two exciting exhibitions spotlighting the work of Latin American artists in North America come together for a conversation at the Museum of North Vancouver. The conversation will feature visiting Xicanx artists Linda Vallejo, Debora Kuetzpal Vasquez, Vancouver-based curator Miret Rodriguez, and artist from the Volver exhibition Ximena Velázquez. The live audience will hear their viewpoints and personal experiences as Latin Americans and art professionals in North America.

When: October 16, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of North Vancouver – 115 Esplanade W, North Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Café is a site-specific play set to premiere at the Emily Carr Campus location of Kafka’s in October. When you arrive, you’ll sit at or nearby one of seven “performance” tables and watch the play unfold.

In a true choose-your-own-adventure style, you pick which conversations to watch in what order, moving between performance tables as the conversations repeat throughout the evening performance.

When: October 11 to 22, 2022

Monday to Thursday at 7 pm

Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: Kafka’s Coffee and Bakery, 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $25 per ticket, available online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake, has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre, 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems operates the UBC Farm, and three weekly farm markets (now through October) on campus, providing students, faculty, and staff the chance to engage with the community and support local farming.

In addition to certified organic and farm-fresh produce and free-range eggs from the UBC Farm, the Saturday market also features a variety of other local vendors selling meat, nursery plants, baked goods, alcohol, coffee, and prepared foods, alongside food trucks and local artists.

When: Every Saturday until November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Farm (UBC’s South Campus) – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Located just steps away from the Surrey Central SkyTrain station and bus loop, Surrey Urban Farmers’ Market is a vibrant gathering place that aims to promote small-scale farmers, food producers, and artisans.

When: Every Saturday until October 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Royal Kwantlen Park at the corner of 104th Street and Old Yale Road, Surrey

What: New West Farmer’s Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday until November 3, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 17, 2022

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley