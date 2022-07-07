Free Metro Vancouver night market is bringing Friday night fun to the Fort

The weekend is just around the corner and you’re looking for something fun for you and your friends to do. Why not make the most of the long summer nights by checking out one of the night markets in Metro Vancouver?

A fun one that you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday until October 7 at Glover Mary Church.

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Langley Project (@fortlangleyproject)

Each week features a new lineup of performers. On Friday, July 8, kick back with live music by Mark Schurch and Cambree Lovesy and her band.

Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails along with tasty dishes from the variety of food trucks.

There’s even a kids’ zone for the young ones to play in, so bring the whole family out.

And for more Fort Langley fun, you’ll want to come back and check out the free outdoor movie nights happening each Saturday from August 27 to September 17.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

Instagram