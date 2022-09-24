You can watch a play happen all around you at a Vancouver cafe this fall
Do you like your coffee with a splash of drama?
An immersive theatre experience is happening soon, and it promises to be the wildest way to take your coffee.
The Café is a site-specific play set to premiere at the Emily Carr Campus location of Kafka’s in October.
According to organizers, the play is a “day-in-the-life exploration of the cultural mosaic of a Vancouver coffee shop, welcoming audience members to bear witness to the private conversations and experiences of seven unique pairings.”
When you arrive, you’ll sit at or nearby one of seven “performance” tables and watch the play unfold.
In a true choose-your-own-adventure style, you pick which conversations to watch in what order, moving between performance tables as the conversations repeat throughout the evening performance.
“The work blurs the lines between art and reality by creating a heightened intimacy between actor and audience, and welcomes them to eavesdrop on private interactions,” said organizers.
“Touching on themes of loneliness, racism, depression, marital tension, sexual identity, love, and more – The Café showcases a diversity of cultures and narratives that allows us to experience other perspectives through the richness of storytelling.”
Plus, you can buy wine, beer, coffee, tea, and baked goods throughout the show, making you feel like you’re not even at a play – you’re just at the local cafe taking it all in.
The Café
When: October 11 to 22, 2022
- Monday to Thursday at 7 pm
- Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and 9 pm
Where: Kafka’s Coffee and Bakery, 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver
Cost: $25 per ticket, available online