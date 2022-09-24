FoodEventsArtsCoffee & Tea

You can watch a play happen all around you at a Vancouver cafe this fall

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Sep 24 2022, 7:57 pm
You can watch a play happen all around you at a Vancouver cafe this fall
Chelsey Stuyt/Supplied
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Hot Brown Honey—The Remix

Fri, September 23, 12:00pm

Hot Brown Honey—The Remix
VANCOUVER HIP-HOP BOAT PARTY CRUISE 2022

Sat, September 24, 8:00pm

VANCOUVER HIP-HOP BOAT PARTY CRUISE 2022
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, October 12, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy
Spooktacular Halloween Market

Sat, October 15, 10:00am

Spooktacular Halloween Market
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Do you like your coffee with a splash of drama?

An immersive theatre experience is happening soon, and it promises to be the wildest way to take your coffee.

The Café is a site-specific play set to premiere at the Emily Carr Campus location of Kafka’s in October.

According to organizers, the play is a “day-in-the-life exploration of the cultural mosaic of a Vancouver coffee shop, welcoming audience members to bear witness to the private conversations and experiences of seven unique pairings.”

play

Chelsey Stuyt/Supplied

When you arrive, you’ll sit at or nearby one of seven “performance” tables and watch the play unfold.

In a true choose-your-own-adventure style, you pick which conversations to watch in what order, moving between performance tables as the conversations repeat throughout the evening performance.

“The work blurs the lines between art and reality by creating a heightened intimacy between actor and audience, and welcomes them to eavesdrop on private interactions,” said organizers.

“Touching on themes of loneliness, racism, depression, marital tension, sexual identity, love, and more – The Café showcases a diversity of cultures and narratives that allows us to experience other perspectives through the richness of storytelling.”

Plus, you can buy wine, beer, coffee, tea, and baked goods throughout the show, making you feel like you’re not even at a play – you’re just at the local cafe taking it all in.

The Café

When: October 11 to 22, 2022

  • Monday to Thursday at 7 pm
  • Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and 9 pm

Where: Kafka’s Coffee and Bakery, 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver
Cost: $25 per ticket, available online

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Arts
+ Coffee & Tea
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.