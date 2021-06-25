Elton John announces dates for farewell tour coming to Vancouver

Music legend Sir Elton John has announced the final dates of his massive global farewell tour, which includes a stop in Vancouver.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will hit Vancouver on Friday, October 21, 2022, at BC Place. Toronto is the only other Canadian city scheduled for a stop during the tour, with a show at the Rogers Centre in September.

A man who needs no introduction, John is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 38 gold records and 31 platinum albums, 29 consecutive Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He has also written the music for stage and screen successes Billy Elliot: The Musical, Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, and The Lion King, which was named the highest-grossing stage show or film release in the world.

The legendary artist has over 4,000 performances, in more than 80 countries, to his credit since launching his first tour in 1970.

When: Friday, October 21, 2022

Where: BC Place

Tickets: Available through Ticketmaster starting Wednesday, June 30