A huge monster truck show is rolling into Vancouver this winter

Halloween may just be around the corner, but we have other kinds of monsters on our minds at the moment!

Monster Jam has announced it will roll into the Pacific Coliseum for four events from March 17 to 19, 2023.

The world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill. And you can even get up and close with the mighty machines.

Monster Jam Preferred Customers get early access to presale codes for advance tickets, and members of the general public can buy regular tickets on Tuesday, September 20.

Monster Jam first began in 1992 and is sanctioned under the umbrella of the United States Hot Rod Association. The monster trucks, under the guidance of their expert drivers, are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds up to over 100 kms per hour.

Vancouver motorsports fans will cheer on eight top Monster Jam athletes battling for the championship, including reigning Monster Jam World Finals High Jump champion Ryan Anderson in Son-uva Digger, Tyler Menninga in the legendary Grave Digger, two-time Guinness World Record title holder Bari Musawwir in Zombie, and Canada’s own award-winning driver Cynthia Gauthier in Lucas Stabilizer.

Drivers compete for points in the categories of Freestyle, Skills, and Racing to help them qualify for the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals next summer in Nashville, TN.

There will also be Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience events on both Saturday and Sunday. Meet the drivers and crews, get autographs, enjoy family-friendly activities, and take photos with your favourite monster truck.

When: March 17 to 19, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to 12 noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: On sale Tuesday, September 20, purchase online