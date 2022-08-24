EventsConcertsFall Events

AP Dhillon launching first North American tour with multiple Canadian dates

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 24 2022, 8:51 pm
AP Dhillon launching first North American tour with multiple Canadian dates
AP Dhillon/Instagram
Punjabi-Canadian superstar AP Dhillon is performing across Canada this fall in a series of concerts that will be truly stellar.

Dhillon’s Out of This World Tour kicks off at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 8, with the Indian-born and Ontario-raised performer visiting a total of 10 cities across Canada and the US.

It is the first North American tour for the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and record producer. And fans will want to pick up their tickets when they go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10 am local time.

 

Dhillon broke onto the music scene in 2019 with the single titled “Fake” featuring G Minxr, and since has gone on to record multiple global hits and gain fans around the world.

He is renowned for fusing South Indian and Western musical cultures through genres ranging from R&B, hip-hop, pop and rap. Dhillon’s music is regularly among the top streaming service charts in North America, Europe and Asia, and is also popular on TikTok, Instagram reels, and other platforms.

AP Dhillon

AP Dhillon/Instagram

The full list of Out of This World Tour dates is as follows:

October 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
October 9 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
October 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
October 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
October 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago
October 19 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center
October 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
November 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
November 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

AP Dhillon – Out of This World Tour

Where: Various cities across Canada, including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto

When: Various dates, including October 8 (Vancouver), October 9 (Calgary), and October 16 (Toronto)

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 26 at 10 am.

