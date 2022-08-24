Punjabi-Canadian superstar AP Dhillon is performing across Canada this fall in a series of concerts that will be truly stellar.

Dhillon’s Out of This World Tour kicks off at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Saturday, October 8, with the Indian-born and Ontario-raised performer visiting a total of 10 cities across Canada and the US.

It is the first North American tour for the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and record producer. And fans will want to pick up their tickets when they go on sale Friday, August 26 at 10 am local time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

Dhillon broke onto the music scene in 2019 with the single titled “Fake” featuring G Minxr, and since has gone on to record multiple global hits and gain fans around the world.

He is renowned for fusing South Indian and Western musical cultures through genres ranging from R&B, hip-hop, pop and rap. Dhillon’s music is regularly among the top streaming service charts in North America, Europe and Asia, and is also popular on TikTok, Instagram reels, and other platforms.

The full list of Out of This World Tour dates is as follows:

October 8 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

October 9 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

October 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

October 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

October 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

October 19 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

November 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

November 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Where: Various cities across Canada, including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto

When: Various dates, including October 8 (Vancouver), October 9 (Calgary), and October 16 (Toronto)

Tickets: Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 26 at 10 am.