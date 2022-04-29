More than 40 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in May

Celebrate Earth Month at the Shipyards with E-bike Demos and Kids on Wheels!

May is about to get underway and Metro Vancouver is filled with fantastic events to experience.

From Vancouver Whitecaps to Science World After Dark, Mother’s Day events, farmers’ markets and more, here are 45 fantastic things to do around the city this month.

Things to do in May

What: Science World’s popular Science World After Dark is a great opportunity to discover everything under the dome with drinks in hand. Check out the feature exhibition T. rex: The Ultimate Predator and take in live science shows at Centre Stage.

Other Science World favourites and permanent galleries will also be open to Science World After Dark visitors, including the BodyWorks Gallery, the Tinkering Space, Puzzles and Illusions, and the Living Lab. Plus there are many more activities to check out during your visit.

When: May 19, 2022

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Early Bird price of $29 plus GST will be available until May 9. Afterward, tickets will be $35 plus GST. Purchase online.

What: Stars on Ice is bringing some of the best figure skaters to Rogers Arena for an exciting showcase. Top stars slated to perform include Kurt Browning (four-time world champion), Elvis Stojko (two-time Olympic silver medallist, three-time world champion), and Kaetlyn Osmond (three-time Olympic medallist, 2018 world champion).

When: May 19, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $27.10, plus fees. Purchase online

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. “The Real Wild West” is an immersive sightseeing experience of the Grand Canyon, Lake Tahoe, the Las Vegas Strip, Zion National Park, and more.

When: Now until June 26, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: Head down to Granville Island for the Vancouver International Children’s Festival from May 31 to June 5. Enjoy performances from around the globe for children and families of all ages. Acrobatics, puppetry, theatre, music, and lots of arts activities. There will also be online performances happening until June 12.

When: May 31 to June 5 (in-person) and May 31 to June 12 (online), 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Granville Island and online

Tickets: Various, purchase Online

What: Burnaby Village Museum is reopening for its summer season on May 7 and longtime visitors and new guests will discover a variety of new exhibits, entertainment, and activities to enjoy.

The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.

When: Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays from May 7 to September 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free, carousel rides $2.65

What: Take a trip back through time by riding Surrey’s Heritage Interurban rail car. The 50-minute trip goes from Cloverdale to Sullivan and back. Guests can also enjoy a tour before or after the train trip.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from May 7 to October 2, 2022

Time: First train at 10 am, last train at 3 pm

Where: Cloverdale Station – Hwy 10 & 176A Street, Surrey

Cost: $13.98 for children ages 3 to 11, $19.59 for students and seniors, and $26.98 for adults, plus fees. Free for children 2 and under. Purchase online

What: This year’s MOSAIC’s Annual Job Fair is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Register for Vancouver’s most anticipated hiring event of the year and engage with over 50 employers from various industries looking to fill over 800 positions.

If you are looking for a new career or trying to find your dream employer, register for the May 17 event and get the chance to connect with the HR teams through on-the-spot interviews and chats.

When: May 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Online virtual event on Brazen

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with a diverse lineup of nightly performances on the 50-ft entertainment stage.

When: Now until October 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays), 7 pm to 12 am (Canada Day)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

Cost: $6 general admission, free for children under 7 and seniors 60 and older. Purchase online

What: The Brick Bar will feature more than a million blocks, with a ton of sculptures made out of colourful bricks plus places where you can build your own creation. Your ticket gets you a 90-minute timeslot in the bar, which will be set up in a secret location.

You’ll find a live DJ, prizes for the best brick builders, a ping-pong table made out of 22,500 bricks, and plenty of photo ops. After 6 pm, it’s an adults-only space, but kids and families are welcome during the day.

When: May 13 and 14, 2022

Time: Various time slots

Where: Secret location on Granville Street

Tickets: from $22

What: Wildflowers, a bespoke faux floral installation, allows visitors of The Amazing Brentwood to immerse themselves in delightful seasonal scenery on the Skybridge and the Grandy Lobby until May 23.

When: Now until May 23, 2022

Where: Skybridge and Grand Lobby of The Amazing Brentwood – 457 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Concord Pacific’s #OwnYourRun is a free five-week run and meet-up series for runners of all levels. People are invited to run, walk, and do everything in between in a fun and supportive group environment. No registration is needed.

Lululemon and three of its All-Star Run Ambassadors will be leading the scenic roundtrip six km along the False Creek seawall.

When: Every Thursday until June 1, 2022

Time: Warm-up at 5:15 pm, Run starts at 5:30 pm

Where: Meet at Concord Community Park near Science World – 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free. No registration is needed.

What: Stargazer: An Immersive Universe at Tsawwassen Mills is a world-premiere exhibition that gives guests a new visual and sensory perspective of our universe. Live out all your astronaut dreams inside of the immersive room with a 270-degree wall and floor-projected video and symphonic sound. You’ll also get up close to scale replicas of historic rockets, space stations, and satellites.

Don’t forget to check out an outstanding recreation of the Apollo Lunar Module before strapping on the VR goggles to go on the “Apollo 11 Quest.” Stargazer will also feature the Space to Spoon exhibit from the Canadian Space Center and the Ingenium Centre. The hands-on interactive zone will reveal how space technology helps Canadian farmers and aids sustainable agriculture.

When: Now until August 31, 2022

Times: Mondays to Thursdays from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm (last entry), Sundays & holidays from 11 am to 5 pm (last entry)

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online

What: Lucha Libre: A Night of Mexican Wrestling, presented by Vancouver-based Nation Extreme Wrestling (NEW) and Live Nation, will feature an action-packed lineup of masked luchadores from NEW’s roster of wrestlers. Some of the high-flyers have recently completed extensive wrestling training in Mexico City.

When: May 5, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: Jurassic Quest is set to take you through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods so you can experience what it would have been like to walk among living dinosaurs. It’s the only interactive dino exhibit with real, true-to-life-sized dinos from the tiny to the massive.

You can explore dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatables, a fossil science exhibit, the “Triceratots” soft play area, and much more. Then check out the herd of animatronic dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, T-Rex, and an incredible 50-ft Megalodon, and interact with trainers and baby dinos. There’s even a live Raptor show, too.

When: May 13 to 15 (Vancouver), May 20 to 23 (Abbotsford), 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, Tradex, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Tickets start at $34.50, purchase online

Cheer on the home teams

What: Baseball is back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians for Star Wars Night on May 4th or Mother’s Day on May 8th, plus other great games this week. Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites with a cold beer while cheering on the future of the Blue Jays.

The Vancouver Canadians are also playing a series against the Tri-City Americans from May 17 to 22, and begin a homestand against the Spokane Indians on May 31

When: May 3 to 8, May 17 to 22, May 31, 2022

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario St, Vancouver

Cost: Select tickets available and start at $20; tickets can be purchased online, over the phone (604 872 5232) or at Nat Bailey Box Office. Admission: $20 Reserved Grandstand / $25 Box Seat / $32 WestJet Premium Plus Zone; Group discounts are also available

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their inaugural AHL season with a trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs. The team hosts Games 1, 2, and 3 during the first week of May at the Abbotsford Centre.

When: May 4, 6, and 7, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with four exciting home games in May. Catch them in action against Toronto FC on May 8, San Jose Earthquake on May 14, and FC Dallas on May 18.

The Whitecaps are also facing Valour FC in the Canadian Championship at BC Place on May 11.

When: May 8, 11, 14, and 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Happy Mother’s Day

What: Mother’s Day is coming up and IKEA has some delicious plans in the works for the occasion. The celebratory spread includes sandwich varieties like smoked salmon croissants and mini roast beef rolls, IKEA’s famous Swedish meatball and plant ball skewers, and vegetarian spring rolls.

For those with a sweet tooth, IKEA will be serving Swedish Daim cake, Swedish almond cake, vegan chocolate torte, and fresh strawberries, along with fresh fruit-infused water, tea, and organic dark roast coffee.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 12 and 3 pm

Where: IKEA Richmond restaurant – 3320 Jacombs Road Unit 1, Richmond

Price: $34.99 for two

What: Curator and host Cassius Khan welcomes celebrated erhu (Chinese violin) performer and vocalist Lan Tung for an afternoon of music and refreshment at the Massey Theatre.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 8th Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Haney House Museum is celebrating Mother’s Day with an Alice in Wonderland-themed event! Guests can play croquet and bean bag toss on the lawn, explore Haney House to try and find all the hidden Cheshire Cats, and craft a mad hatter top hat. Afterward, relax on the veranda with ice tea and tasty treats before having your family photo taken.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Thomas Haney House – 11612 224th Street, Maple Ridge

Cost: $20 per seat, purchase online

What: Discover handcrafted pottery from over 15 ceramic artists from the WEPC studio. Shop and bring home a variety of creations, including dishware, vases, sculptures, ornaments, and more.



When: May 7 and 8, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Barclay Room – West End Community Centre 870 Denman St, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Bring your mom down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions.

When: May 8, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bon Appetit

What: Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, offers a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium – a seriously impressive and unique date experience.

Tickets include a glass of wine and a three-course, chef-made meal. You’re also invited to explore the aquarium before and after the meal, making the evening a cool chance to observe the tanks of sea creatures during the aquarium’s after-dark hours.

When: May 21 and 28, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 9:30

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person, purchase online

What: Restaurants in different cities sign up and create a unique pizza to offer patrons from May 1 to 14. Pizza lovers will be able to vote for their favourite pie on the festival’s website once it officially kicks off. The week-long pizza festival is brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week.

When: May 1 to 14, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants around Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of La Pizza Week restaurants Online

What: The Brewhalla Beer and Music Festival features more than 60 craft beers from local breweries, as well as performances from local musicians. Some participating breweries include Dageraad, Old Yale Brewing Co., Faculty Brewing Co., Strange Fellows Brewing, and many more.

The events will also bring in food trucks and other refreshments, like local cider, kombucha, seltzer, and wine. Festival-goers can also expect some fun activities like lawn games, as well as giveaways.

When: May 21, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park, 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: Available online

What: Visitors to the ultimate Peter Pan experience will climb aboard the Jolly Roger, hang out at the Lost Boys Hideout, and indulge in treats during a visit to Neverland.

Guests will also taste the magic of Tinkerbell in cocktail form, hide from Captain Hook, and discover other surprises. There’ll be plenty of challenges to complete and prizes to be won too, but make sure to keep your ears open for the ticking crocodile!

When: May 4 to June 26, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Canada’s premier food and wine festival, the Vancouver International Wine Festival, is officially returning for 2022. This year, the highly-anticipated event will take place from May 16 to 22, 2022, and it will feature 101 wineries from 14 countries, featured at 27 events.

Attendees can expect to see thousands of wines poured at the events over the festival’s week-long run.

When: May 16 to 22, 2022

Time: Various event times

Where: Various venues around Vancouver

Cost: Various, buy online

What: Spot Prawn Festival, hosted by the Chef’s Table Society of British Columbia, will run from 11 am to 3 pm and is a celebration of the season’s delicacy from the sea. There are three different tiers to the festival, meaning there are three different ways for spot prawn enthusiasts to enjoy it.

There will also be live music and kid-friendly activities, and while attending the event itself is free, the website does note that in order to enjoy the food, time-specific tickets are required.

When: May 15, 2022

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf, 1505 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From free up to $65

Enjoy the arts

What: Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The smash Broadway musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education, and has fans all over the world.

Hamilton has also won numerous awards including a Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

When: May 24 to June 19, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday), 1:30 pm, and 7:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Cirque’s Alegría focuses on a once-glorious kingdom that has lost its king and now struggles with an old order and a new movement that yearns for hope and renewal. The performances will take place at the Big Top at Concord Pacific Place.

Viewers can expect jaw-dropping acrobatics, stunning costumes, colourful backdrops, and an enchanting soundtrack.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: Performance times will vary based on the date

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 88 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online

What: Country superstar Chris Stapleton is bringing his All American Road Show Goes To Canada tour to Rogers Arena with special guest Elle King. Stapleton has won eight Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards during his career.

When: May 14, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Canadian magic titans Wes Barker and Chris Ramsay team up for a special magic and comedy show at the Rio Theatre. The duo created and starred in the show Big Trick Energy on Netflix, with Barker also being known for fooling Penn & Teller and Ramsay boasting over 6M subscribers on YouTube. Expect an evening of magic, hilarious stories, and more surprises.

When: May 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $30, purchase online

What: Art Vancouver is Western Canada’s largest art fair, featuring reputable galleries and artists from around the world. Head to the Vancouver Convention Centre for exciting art experiences every night, including the “Face of Art” runway show, a live painting competition, speaker panels, and more. When: May 5 to 8, 2022

Time: 7 to 11 pm (Thursday), 1 to 10 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday), and 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets start at $20, purchase online John Cleese What: Comedy legend John Cleese (Monty Python, A Fish Called Wanda, Shrek) brings his all-new An Evening of Exceptional Silliness to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on May 17. Cleese will share stories from his life and career while musing on the world. When: May 17, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $85, purchase online Vancouver Opera’s H.M.S. Pinafore What: Vancouver Opera presents Gilbert and Sullivan’s classic H.M.S. Pinafore, a comedic tale about forbidden love across class divides and shenanigans that happen on the high seas. Enjoy powerful renditions of songs like “I am the Captain of the Pinafore,” “Little Buttercup,” and more. When: May 5, 7, and 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (May 5 and 7), 2 pm (May 8)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online rEvolver Festival What: The annual rEvolver Festival is a showcase of contemporary theatrical works at The Cultch. Check out the wide variety of performances from local and national artists including script-based theatre, staged readings of in-progress shows, digital and audio experiences, and more. When: May 25 to June 5, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch’s Historic Theatre and Vancity Culture Lab – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online Just For Laughs Vancouver What: Just For Laughs Vancouver will take place from May 25 to 29 at various venues around the city. The festival is delivering with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Maria Bamford, Roy Wood Jr., Joel Kim Booster, The Best of the West series, and more. When: May 25 to 29, 2022, plus additional dates

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

Tickets: All tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver can be purchased online bbno$ What: Vancouver rapper and songwriter bbno$ is launching his Canadian Tour at home in May, with an all-ages show and a 19+ show to choose from. Sing along to bbno$’s numerous viral hits, including the infectious earworm “Lalala” with Y2K and his worldwide hit with Rich Brian, “Edamame”. When: May 12 (all ages) and May 13 (19+), 2022

Time: 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Fortune Sound Club – 147 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $28, purchase online Asian Takeover Comedy Night What: Comedy Here Often? and Funny 1040 partner to present a celebration of Asian comedy talent for Asian Heritage Month. The stand-up showcase at Hollywood Theatre is hosted by Julie Kim (The Winnipeg Comedy Festival) and features Irene Tu (SF Sketchfest), Andrea Jin (JUNO nominee), and Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia). When: May 20, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $28.88 plus fees, purchase online DOXA Documentary Film Festival 2022 What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 21st edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 75 films, with 55 full and mid-feature-length, 24 short films, and more in May. There will also be pre-recorded and live Q&As with the filmmakers to provide further insight into the real-life subjects. When: May 5 to 15, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online and in-person screenings

Cost: Various; purchase online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began back in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective of markets. One of the most popular of the markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 29, 2022

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

The West End’s charming, community-minded farmers’ market is open Saturdays. Grab a coffee, peek at the adjacent community garden, and stock up on a vast array of locally grown foods.

When: May 21 to October 29, 2022

Where: Comox Street (between Bute and Thurlow), Vancouver

Day and time: Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm

You’ll find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, one of the newer kids on the Vancouver Farmers’ Market’s block.

When: May 22 to October 30, 2022

Where: 2300 Guelph Street (Dude Chilling Park), Mount Pleasant

Day and time: Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Now until October 29, 2022

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

Day and time: Saturdays 10 am to 2 pm

This friendly get-together, also known as the Kitsilano Farmers’ Market, takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week.

When: May 1 to October 30, 2022

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre, 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

Day and time: Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm